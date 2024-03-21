Eyitayo Jegede Rallies Ondo PDP for Unity and Victory in Upcoming Governorship Election

Eyitayo Jegede, the two-time gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, has made a potent call for unity and collaboration within the party ranks ahead of the crucial governorship primary scheduled for April 25. With the PDP gearing up to select its flagbearer from a pool of eight aspirants, Jegede's message is a clarion call for a cohesive strategy to reclaim governance in Ondo State. His stance is not just about rallying support but also ensuring a smooth and rancor-free primary process that respects the competencies and aspirations of all candidates.

Unity as the Bedrock of Victory

In a significant gathering at his Akure office, attended by PDP members and leaders from the 18 local government areas of Ondo State, Jegede underscored the importance of unity and mutual support among the party's gubernatorial aspirants. His discourse centered on the collective goal of victory in the forthcoming elections, emphasizing the need for every party member to contribute towards a seamless primary. By advocating for a contest grounded in fairness and devoid of internal conflicts, Jegede is positioning the PDP as a united front capable of challenging the incumbent government's hold on power.

Aspirants' Readiness and Commitment

Among the eight declared aspirants, Bamidele Akingboye is so far the only candidate to have officially collected the nomination form. Akingboye's stance, as echoed in his meeting with the state executive at the party's secretariat, reflects a broader vision that transcends personal ambition. He articulated a commitment to serving the state's populace, emphasizing economic development, governance cost reduction, and enhanced security. This aspirant's approach, alongside Jegede's call for unity, exemplifies the party's readiness to prioritize the state's welfare over individual political gains.

Looking Towards a Rancor-Free Primary

The upcoming primary election is a critical juncture for the Ondo PDP, setting the stage for the governorship election. With Jegede's influential backing, the party is poised to conduct a primary that not only determines the most viable candidate but also strengthens the party's internal cohesion. The emphasis on a rancor-free process is pivotal, aiming to prevent fissures that could undermine the party's collective objective. As the primary draws near, the PDP's leadership and aspirants are under the spotlight, tasked with demonstrating political maturity and a shared commitment to the greater good of Ondo State.

The call to unity by Eyitayo Jegede is more than just a strategy; it's a testament to his enduring commitment to the PDP and the people of Ondo State. As the party navigates the complexities of internal selections, the overarching goal remains clear: to present a united front capable of securing governance and initiating transformative policies for the state's advancement. The forthcoming primary and subsequent governorship election are not just political contests but a pivotal moment for the PDP to showcase its resilience, unity, and vision for a prosperous Ondo State.