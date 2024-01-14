en English
Human Rights

Eyes Wide Shut Conference: A Stand Against Human Trafficking in California

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:09 pm EST
On a recent occasion, the Doubletree Hotel in California witnessed a gathering unlike any other. The attendance list was studded with notable figures, including U.S. Congressman David Valadao and State Senator Shannon Grove. This was not a political rally or corporate meeting. Instead, it was a conference with a mission – Eyes Wide Shut, dedicated to addressing the alarming issue of human trafficking, a menace that has disproportionately affected the Central Valley.

The Grim Reality

California holds the dubious distinction of having the highest number of reported human trafficking cases in the U.S., a fact that casts a long, dark shadow. Central Valley, a region that includes Bakersfield and other towns, is unfortunately situated between some of the country’s largest hubs for this inhumane trade.

Legislative Action Against Human Trafficking

The conference not only highlighted the gravity of the situation but also brought attention to the legislative initiatives to combat this crime. One such initiative is Senate Bill 14, signed into law by Governor Newsom. This legislation, which took effect in the early days of 2024, delivers a potent punch against traffickers. It increases prison sentences for those found guilty of trafficking minors for prostitution and imposes stricter penalties for sex trafficking convictions.

Future Steps

State Senator Shannon Grove underscored the necessity of prosecuting those who pay for sexual acts with minors as felons, a sentiment not yet echoed by the current California law. However, she hinted that change is on the horizon, with new legislation targeting human trafficking due to be introduced soon. Alongside this, the Department of Human Services, in collaboration with several local organizations, is planning a series of events to raise awareness about human trafficking in the region.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

