ExxonMobil’s Whiptail Project Approval Raises Concerns Over Insufficient Oil Spill Coverage

David Patterson, the opposition spokesperson on the oil and gas industry representing the Alliance For Change (AFC), has voiced concerns regarding the approval of ExxonMobil’s sixth oil development project in the Stabroek Block, known as Whiptail, without comprehensive liability coverage for potential oil spills. Patterson criticized the Guyanese government for accepting a US$2B parent company guarantee from ExxonMobil as inadequate, particularly given the increased risk of spills with more floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSOs) units set to begin operation.

The Growing Risk of Oil Spills

Currently, Guyana operates three FPSOs, with plans to double this number. Patterson argues that this increase would proportionately heighten the risk of oil spills. The US$2B guarantee is intended to cover all projects within the block, but questions have been raised about its sufficiency and the lack of public evidence of its existence.

A Legal Precedent

This issue has legal precedence, as in May 2023, Justice Sandil Kissoon ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) must secure an unlimited liability guarantee from Exxon, a decision that was stayed upon appeal. Exxon was then ordered to lodge a US$2B guarantee, but the plaintiffs, Frederick Collins and Godfrey Whyte, are yet to see proof of this guarantee and are seeking a summons through the courts to review it.

Broader Implications

This situation forms part of a larger trend of legal disputes related to environmental sustainability and corporate responsibility. For instance, in June 2020, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison sued ExxonMobil and other energy companies for their role in climate change, specifically concerning the production and sale of fossil fuels. Additionally, Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton, has expressed concerns about the lack of independent meters to verify production rates reported by ExxonMobil. He urged Guyana to develop its own systems to monitor production and not to rely solely on ExxonMobil.