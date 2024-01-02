Extension Granted to PEI Councillor on Sanctions Over Residential Schools Controversy

In an unfolding saga from Prince Edward Island, Murray Harbour Councillor, John Robertson, has been granted an additional week to comply with a sanction that requires him to pay a $500 fine and issue an apology for a controversial sign he displayed denying the existence of graves at residential schools. The extension was granted by Communities Minister, Rob Lantz, who had initially set a deadline of December 31 for compliance.

Unforeseen Extension

The decision to extend the deadline came after Minister Lantz received an email from Robertson, stating that he had been out of the country and was hence, unaware of the impending deadline. The controversial sign, erected in October, contained messages such as ‘Truth: mass grave hoax’ and ‘Reconciliation: Redeem Sir John A.’s integrity.’ These messages sparked widespread criticism and led to calls for Robertson’s resignation from several officials, including P.E.I. Senator Brian Francis and Abegweit First Nation Chief Roderick Gould Jr.

Residential School Controversy

The controversy has its roots in the discovery reported by the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation in May 2021 of the potential remains of 215 children at a former residential school. This revelation triggered similar searches by other First Nations. The sign displayed by Robertson, which denied the existence of these graves, also referenced Sir John A. Macdonald, the first prime minister of Canada and a pivotal figure in the creation of the residential school system.

Non-compliance Consequences

Following the display of the sign, the Murray Harbour council had voted to suspend Robertson for six months, apart from the fine and apology requirement. However, Robertson’s failure to adhere to these sanctions led to the Rural Municipality of Murray Harbour formally requesting Minister Lantz to investigate his conduct. The consequences of non-compliance within the extended deadline could result in Robertson’s dismissal from his elected role.