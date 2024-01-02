en English
Extension Granted to PEI Councillor on Sanctions Over Residential Schools Controversy

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
In an unfolding saga from Prince Edward Island, Murray Harbour Councillor, John Robertson, has been granted an additional week to comply with a sanction that requires him to pay a $500 fine and issue an apology for a controversial sign he displayed denying the existence of graves at residential schools. The extension was granted by Communities Minister, Rob Lantz, who had initially set a deadline of December 31 for compliance.

Unforeseen Extension

The decision to extend the deadline came after Minister Lantz received an email from Robertson, stating that he had been out of the country and was hence, unaware of the impending deadline. The controversial sign, erected in October, contained messages such as ‘Truth: mass grave hoax’ and ‘Reconciliation: Redeem Sir John A.’s integrity.’ These messages sparked widespread criticism and led to calls for Robertson’s resignation from several officials, including P.E.I. Senator Brian Francis and Abegweit First Nation Chief Roderick Gould Jr.

Residential School Controversy

The controversy has its roots in the discovery reported by the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation in May 2021 of the potential remains of 215 children at a former residential school. This revelation triggered similar searches by other First Nations. The sign displayed by Robertson, which denied the existence of these graves, also referenced Sir John A. Macdonald, the first prime minister of Canada and a pivotal figure in the creation of the residential school system.

Non-compliance Consequences

Following the display of the sign, the Murray Harbour council had voted to suspend Robertson for six months, apart from the fine and apology requirement. However, Robertson’s failure to adhere to these sanctions led to the Rural Municipality of Murray Harbour formally requesting Minister Lantz to investigate his conduct. The consequences of non-compliance within the extended deadline could result in Robertson’s dismissal from his elected role.

Canada Human Rights Politics
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

City Successfully Concludes Major Remediation of Chedoke Creek ...
