Extension Granted for Dorset Council Board of Inquiry’s Final Report

Marking a significant development in the Dorset Council case, the Minister for Local Government, Nic Street, has granted a two-month extension to the Board of Inquiry for its final report. Initially slated for 28 February 2024, the revised deadline now stands at 30 April 2024. This extension comes in the wake of the Board’s identification of emerging issues that necessitate deeper exploration.

Extension Amidst Emerging Complexities

The Board’s process has had to be lengthened due to an overwhelming volume of submissions and the surfacing of additional concerns during the hearings. The investigative procedure is projected to carry on through March 2024, given the sheer number of entries received and the intricate matters raised before the Board.

Ministerial Approval

Nic Street, the Minister for Local Government, has voiced his support for granting the Board the necessary time to meticulously examine and evaluate all crucial aspects before presenting their findings and recommendations. His approval of the two-month extension highlights the government’s commitment to a comprehensive and unbiased inquiry.

Communication with Affected Parties

All parties directly affected by this case, including the suspended councillors, the General Manager, and the Commissioner of the Dorset Council, have been apprised of the extension. They have also been provided with the updated Terms of Reference for the Board of Inquiry, ensuring transparency and fairness in the process.