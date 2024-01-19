Expulsion of Rep. Barbara Lee Sparks Controversy in Cuba Policy Hearing

In a surprising turn of events, Democratic Representative Barbara Lee from California was expelled during a House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee hearing on Cuba policy. The expulsion was carried out by Republican Representative Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida, the committee chair. The cause of the expulsion was Lee's expressed support for re-establishing diplomatic relations between the United States and Cuba.

Accusations of Spreading 'Communist Propaganda'

Rep. Salazar accused Lee of spreading 'communist propaganda', using this as justification for her removal from the hearing. According to Salazar, Lee's presence was disruptive to the proceedings. Lee was not a member of the committee. In response to her expulsion, Lee criticized Salazar for engaging in the type of silencing and authoritarian behavior that Salazar condemns in the Cuban government.

Aftermath of the Incident

Following the incident, Salazar utilized social media to brand Lee a 'communist sympathizer', bringing up Lee's alleged friendship with the late Fidel Castro, former leader of Cuba. This is not the first time Lee has faced criticism for her stance on Cuba. She has a history of advocating for the end of the U.S. embargo on Cuba, an initiative that gained some momentum under the administration of President Barack Obama.

Cuban-American Leaders Warn of Regime's False Private Sector Scheme

The hearing in this congressional subcommittee comes at a time when both Cuban-American lawmakers and leaders of the exile community in Miami have publicly warned that the regime has created what they describe as a false private sector with these micro and small businesses (MIPYMEs), controlled and serving the dictatorial elite.

Just hours before the start of this hearing, regime-affiliated media in Cuba posted interviews with representatives of these businesses on their social media, including Olympic champion in 110-meter hurdles, Dayron Robles. They criticized the holding of this session and sought to debunk claims that they were a false private sector.

Regarding an incident at the beginning of this hearing, where Democratic Congresswoman Barbara Lee tried to intervene, María Elvira Salazar stated on the social media platform X that she had exercised her authority as the chair of the subcommittee to prevent a legislator who does not belong to it from spreading communist propaganda during the Cuba-focused session.