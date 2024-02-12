Exposing Portal Kombat: The Russian Fake News Network Manipulating European Opinions

In a startling revelation, French authorities have uncovered a sophisticated fake news network, 'Portal Kombat', consisting of 193 Russian websites spreading disinformation with the aim of swaying public opinion in Ukraine and several European countries.

Fake News Network "Portal Kombat": A Russian Propaganda Machine

The network, discovered by Viginum, the French department tasked with monitoring and protecting against foreign digital interference, is designed to promote the Russian perspective on the ongoing Ukraine conflict. It achieves this through a concerted effort to disseminate fake news, denigrate Ukrainian leaders, and discredit countries supporting Ukraine.

The Pravda Ecosystem: A Web of Deception

One of the most active groups within this network, known as the 'Pravda ecosystem', includes sites such as Pravda-fr, its British, German, and Spanish counterparts. These sites, targeting European populations, were created in mid-2023 and are dedicated to republishing and amplifying pro-Russian propaganda or official Russian news channels.

Case in Point: The Soros Land Sale Hoax

A recent instance of this network's activities involved an account, claiming to be a journalist named Jules Vincent, accusing Ukraine of selling land to the son of billionaire George Soros for toxic waste disposal. However, upon investigation, the account and its claims were found to be false. The message was then spread by multiple sites and actors known for sharing Russian disinformation and conspiracy theories, including Pravda-fr.com, now under investigation by French authorities.

The French government is now working tirelessly to expose and counteract these disinformation efforts to prevent their impact on European public opinion. As the lines between truth and fiction blur in the digital age, such vigilance becomes increasingly crucial in maintaining the integrity of information and safeguarding democratic values.

French Ministry of Interior

Viginum, the French department responsible for monitoring and protecting against foreign digital interference

Investigative reports on Russian disinformation networks

Date: 2024-02-12