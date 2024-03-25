Explosive Allegations: Khalistani Groups Fund AAP with $16 Million, Kejriwal's Bhullar Release Promise

Controversy surrounds the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as US-based Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun alleges financial ties and promises between AAP and Khalistani groups. Pannun claims that from 2014 to 2022, AAP received approximately $16 million from these groups, with specific allegations that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised the release of 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar in exchange for financial support.

Advertisment

Explosive Claims by Pannun

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a prominent figure in the Khalistani movement, has shocked political and security circles with his allegations against the AAP. According to Pannun, Kejriwal met with pro-Khalistan Sikhs in Gurdwara Richmond Hills, NY, in 2014, where he allegedly promised to facilitate Bhullar's release in return for monetary backing. These claims have reignited discussions about the AAP's financial sources and its alleged links to extremist groups.

Background and Implications

Advertisment

The allegations come at a time when AAP is already under scrutiny for various reasons, including Kejriwal's recent arrest in a money-laundering case. The party, however, remains defiant, launching the 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' campaign to rally support. The controversy also sheds light on the complex relationship between political entities in India and diaspora support, particularly from groups with separatist agendas.

Responses and Investigations

In response to Pannun's allegations, there has been a call for thorough investigations by both Indian authorities and international bodies. The AAP has denied any wrongdoing, dismissing the claims as politically motivated. However, the seriousness of the allegations and the potential implications for national security and political integrity in India have led to widespread demands for transparency and accountability.

The unfolding controversy surrounding the AAP and its alleged links to Khalistani groups poses significant questions about political funding, national security, and the influence of extremist groups in Indian politics. As investigations proceed, the implications of these allegations could have far-reaching consequences for both the AAP and the broader political landscape in India.