Several militants from Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) met a tragic end following an explosion at one of their weapon storage facilities in the town of al-Rami, located in Jabal al-Zawiya, south of Idleb. The mishap, which unfolded on a Friday evening, was attributed to a technical error during the fabrication of rocket-propelled grenades and mortars, igniting a fire and causing a series of detonations within the warehouse. This unfortunate event not only resulted in the loss of militant lives but also inflicted injuries upon civilians in the vicinity.

Technical Mishap Leads to Tragedy

The explosion, initially reported by local sources and later covered by Athr Press, highlighted the dangers inherent in the clandestine operations of militant groups such as HTS. Despite attempts by affiliated media outlets to attribute the blast to gas cylinders within a pastry shop, the imposition of a security cordon and restricted access to the area painted a different picture. The real cause, as confirmed by several on-ground reports, traced back to the hazardous process of weapon manufacturing, underscoring the volatile nature of such activities.

Public Outcry and Demonstrations

In the wake of the explosion, a wave of protests swept through various towns and cities, including Idleb city itself, Darkoush, Armanaz, and Hafsarja, as well as in displaced persons camps north of Idleb like Atmeh, and the Gathering of dignity camp. The protesters' demands were clear and unanimous: the execution of Abu Muhammad al-Julani, HTS's leader, and the disbandment of its security apparatus. The participation of clerics and dissenting members of HTS’ Shura Council in these demonstrations marked a significant moment of internal and public dissent against the group's leadership.

Ripples Through the Community

This explosion and the subsequent public demonstrations underscore a growing unrest within Idleb and the surrounding areas under HTS control. The incident not only sheds light on the precariousness of militant operations but also signals a potential shift in the local populace's tolerance towards HTS's dominion. As the dust settles, the long-term implications of this event on HTS's grip on power and its leader's standing remain to be seen, heralding a period of uncertainty and potential change within the region.