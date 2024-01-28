Exploring Karachi's NA-235: Smallest Yet Diversified Constituency

As the clock ticks down to the upcoming elections in Pakistan, the spotlight is on Karachi's NA-235 constituency, known for having the lowest voter registration among the country's 22 National Assembly seats. With a current registered voter count of 170,176, this constitutes a mere 16.63% of the total population of 1,024,024 individuals. Comparatively, this represents a precipitous drop of over 13,000 registered voters since the 2018 elections, shedding light on a pervasive challenge within the precinct.

Unaddressed Challenges

One of the significant hurdles that NA-235 faces is the high number of residents without a permanent address. This lack of stable residence serves as a roadblock, stymieing electoral participation and contributing to the low voter turnout. This barrier, coupled with the daunting task of mobilizing a population that is largely unregistered, outlines the uphill battle that the constituency faces in fostering democratic participation.

Diverse Demographics, Diverse Voices

The constituency is a melting pot, home to Sindhi, Urdu-speaking, Punjabi, and Pakhtun communities, and influences three provincial seats. It's a demographic kaleidoscope that brings a broad spectrum of perspectives and interests, adding a layer of complexity to the political landscape. As the elections approach, a total of 25 candidates from 13 political and religious parties, along with 12 independents, are all vying for the coveted seat.

Noteworthy Candidates

Among the hopefuls, notable names include Saifur Rehman, Muhammad Asif Khan, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Sharafat Khan, Dr. Meraj Ul Huda Siddiqui, and Syed Ali Hussain. Saifur Rehman, the victor of the 2018 elections, is optimistic about his reelection, banking on the support of his constituents. On the other hand, Dr. Siddiqui is leveraging his appeal among the educated and middle classes, hoping to turn the tide in his favor. Iqbal Khan, representing MQM-P, emphasizes his party's historical success in the area, despite their loss in the 2018 elections. As of this report, PPP's Asif Khan has not yet commented on his campaign strategy.