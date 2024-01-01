en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Expiration of Support Programs Exacerbates Financial Struggles for Many Americans

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:45 am EST
Expiration of Support Programs Exacerbates Financial Struggles for Many Americans

The expiration of several pandemic-era support initiatives and the imposition of new restrictions on traditional welfare programs have created financial hardships for a significant number of Americans. Particularly impacted are women, young people, and people of color, who form a substantial portion of the Democratic electorate.

Impact of Support Program Expiration

The emergency support fund for daycares came to an end on October 1. This fund, which totaled $24 billion, has raised concerns about escalating childcare costs and diminishing access. The resumption of student loan payments, new restrictions on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and potential cuts to the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) are anticipated to intensify economic hardships. The social safety net, which underwent a historic expansion between 2020 and 2022, is now retracting.

Political Implications

The implications of these changes extend beyond individual hardships, bearing potential consequences for the political landscape. The U.S. poverty rate climbed to 12.4 percent in 2022, indicative of increased hardship. Despite President Biden’s attempts to fortify the safety net and make temporary COVID-19 emergency programs permanent, economic skepticism persists among voters. In a recent poll by The New York Times and Siena College, 57 percent of registered swing state voters identified economic issues as their top priority. Only 19 percent rated the current economy positively, and 59 percent expressed more trust in former President Donald Trump’s handling of the economy. This includes 53 percent of those with incomes under $50,000. The reduction in benefits and the resultant financial strain are likely to influence voters’ perceptions of the economy in the lead-up to the next election.

Future Outlook

While the Biden administration aims to restore some benefits via the 2024 spending bills, some programs, such as the student loan payment moratorium, have been permanently terminated. The expiration of the federal child tax credit at the end of 2021 led to a rise in poverty rates. However, many states have stepped in to establish their own permanent child tax credits. Furthermore, the administration has announced a new income-driven repayment plan and is actively seeking alternative routes for widespread debt relief. The uncertainty surrounding these measures and their potential to alleviate economic hardship remains a significant concern for many Americans, particularly as the country continues to grapple with the economic fallout of the pandemic.

0
Economy Politics United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Global Real Estate Markets Face Uncertainty Amid Rising Home Prices and Mortgage Rates

By Salman Khan

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu Announces New National Living Wage for 2024

By Israel Ojoko

China Expresses Confidence in Its Economic Future Amid Global Challenges

By Aqsa Younas Rana

2024 X Corp: Unveiling Future-Focused Strategies and Making Waves in Tech Landscape

By Geeta Pillai

Pakistan Grapples with Rising Inflation amid Global Economic Challenge ...
@Business · 10 mins
Pakistan Grapples with Rising Inflation amid Global Economic Challenge ...
heart comment 0
Singapore Dodges Recession in 2023, but Challenges Loom Ahead

By Waqas Arain

Singapore Dodges Recession in 2023, but Challenges Loom Ahead
The Unintended Consequences of the Employee Retention Tax Credit: A COVID-19 Dilemma

By Quadri Adejumo

The Unintended Consequences of the Employee Retention Tax Credit: A COVID-19 Dilemma
India’s Short-Term Debt Instruments Witness Yield Surge Amid Unprecedented Liquidity Deficit

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Short-Term Debt Instruments Witness Yield Surge Amid Unprecedented Liquidity Deficit
Decoding 2024: The Future Landscape of Australia’s Property Market

By Geeta Pillai

Decoding 2024: The Future Landscape of Australia's Property Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Action: A Struggle for Responsive Governance
45 seconds
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Action: A Struggle for Responsive Governance
Rising Islamophobia in 2023: A Global Concern
1 min
Rising Islamophobia in 2023: A Global Concern
Singer Monica Collapses On Stage During Houston Concert, Sparking Health Concerns
1 min
Singer Monica Collapses On Stage During Houston Concert, Sparking Health Concerns
Washington Commanders Ascend to Second in NFL Draft Order Amidst Defeat
2 mins
Washington Commanders Ascend to Second in NFL Draft Order Amidst Defeat
135th Tournament of Roses Parade: Celebrating a World of Music
2 mins
135th Tournament of Roses Parade: Celebrating a World of Music
Narendra Modi's Third Term: Inevitability or Speculation?
2 mins
Narendra Modi's Third Term: Inevitability or Speculation?
Interpreting Jill Biden's Body Language on New Year's Eve
3 mins
Interpreting Jill Biden's Body Language on New Year's Eve
UK Football Round-Up: Thrilling Encounters, Goal Scores and Premier League Updates
3 mins
UK Football Round-Up: Thrilling Encounters, Goal Scores and Premier League Updates
AAP's Bhagwant Mann Decries Congress: A Sign of Shifting Alliances?
3 mins
AAP's Bhagwant Mann Decries Congress: A Sign of Shifting Alliances?
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
5 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
12 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
16 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
1 hour
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app