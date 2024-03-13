Experts Urge U.S. Immigration Policy Reform to Boost Economy, Cite Only 1% Legal Residency Through Work

The United States, home to more foreign-born residents than any other nation, faces a pressing need to reform its immigration policies, particularly to better serve its economic interests. According to the Council on Foreign Relations, immigrants make up about 13.7% of the U.S. population. However, research from the Cato Institute reveals that less than 1% of those seeking permanent residency in the U.S. can do so through employment sponsorship, highlighting a misalignment with the country's economic needs.

Advertisment

Economic vs. Family-Based Immigration

Currently, the U.S. immigration system heavily favors family-sponsored immigration, with 62.6% of green cards issued for these purposes, as opposed to just 21.1% for employment-based sponsorships. This distribution starkly contrasts with other developed nations, where economic needs play a more significant role in determining immigration policies. Theresa Cardinal Brown, a senior advisor at the Bipartisan Policy Center, suggests that the U.S. needs to update its immigration policies to reflect the current economic landscape and workforce demands.

Call for Reform

Advertisment

Experts, including Simon Hankinson from the Heritage Foundation, advocate for reforms that would allow more immigrants to enter the U.S. legally based on economic necessity. Such changes could address the current mismatch between the U.S.'s employment needs and its immigration quota. The last significant update to the number of annual immigrants allowed was in 1990, a time when the U.S. population was smaller and the economic landscape was markedly different.

Implications for the Future

Reforming the U.S. immigration system to prioritize economic contributions could significantly benefit the national economy. By allowing more skilled workers to enter the country legally, the U.S. could better meet its labor market demands, fostering innovation and growth. This shift could also alleviate some of the current pressures on the immigration system, making it more efficient and effective in serving the country's needs.