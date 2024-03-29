Experts Urge PA Integration in Gaza Aid, Paving Way for Post-War Governance

A recent report from Israeli policy experts suggests the integration of the Palestinian Authority (PA) into Gaza's humanitarian efforts as a strategic move towards post-war governance. The proposal aims to transition responsibility to the PA, thereby relieving pressure on Israel and providing a governance framework for Gaza after the conflict. The Biden administration has welcomed the new PA government, emphasizing the need for reforms to facilitate this transition. Despite Prime Minister Netanyahu's resistance, citing similarities between the PA and Hamas, the security establishment views the PA as a viable option for managing Gaza's future.

Strategic Integration for Stability

Including the PA in Gaza's aid and reconstruction processes is seen as crucial for both immediate humanitarian efforts and long-term governance. The report, authored by experts from the Israel Policy Forum (IPF), outlines several methods for PA involvement, such as establishing direct aid channels from the West Bank and managing key crossings. This approach not only aids in the immediate relief effort but also strengthens the PA's role in Gaza, preparing it for future governance responsibilities.

Challenges and Recommendations

The proposal faces challenges, including skepticism from certain Israeli coalition members and the historical unpopularity of the PA in Gaza. However, the report suggests that this integration could serve as a low-risk testing ground for granting the PA more significant responsibilities post-conflict. Recommendations include the PA managing aid inspections and logistics, potentially streamlining the process while positioning Ramallah for a larger governance role in Gaza's future.

Implications for Regional Stability

The integration of the PA in Gaza's humanitarian and reconstruction efforts has broader implications for regional stability and the peace process. By establishing a pathway for the PA to assume governance, the strategy aligns with international visions for a two-state solution and could lead to normalization agreements with key Arab states. The approach underscores the importance of strategic, cooperative efforts to address immediate humanitarian needs while laying the groundwork for lasting peace and governance structures in Gaza.