International Relations

Experts Call for Support of South Africa’s Genocide Case Against Israel

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:42 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:49 pm EST
The Church Center for the United Nations in New York has become a hub for discussion on a contentious topic. Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN), along with multiple other organizations, convened to discuss allegations of genocide committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip.

Experts from the field of genocide studies and legal professionals came together to scrutinize evidence, explore historical context, and discuss the potential implications of a lawsuit against U.S. officials for allegedly not adhering to obligations under the Genocide Convention.

An Unprecedented Humanitarian Catastrophe

Experts at the roundtable, held by DAWN, labeled the situation in Gaza as an ‘unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.’ They urged state parties to the 1948 Genocide Convention to uphold their commitment and support South Africa’s case against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The allegations include mass civilian casualties, forced displacement, and deprivation of necessities, which, according to the experts, likely constitute genocide under the Genocide Convention.

South Africa Leads the Legal Battle

South Africa has shown a historical commitment to the Palestinian cause, and is now taking the lead in the legal battle, accusing Israel of intending to destroy Palestinians in Gaza. The case is expected to be heard at the ICJ, providing a significant opportunity for accountability.

Among the figures backing South Africa is former UK opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, who, along with other senior political figures from progressive parties and movements globally, is slated to join the South African delegation at The Hague.

Global Support for South Africa’s Case

The call for accountability has not fallen on deaf ears. Countries like Bolivia, Malaysia, and Turkey, as well as organizations like the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, have expressed support for South Africa’s case.

The roundtable emphasized the urgent need for international intervention to halt the alleged genocide and hold those responsible accountable. A Declaration of Intervention has also been filed with the ICJ in support of South Africa’s case against Israel.

As the allegations of genocide continue to reverberate globally, the world watches and waits, anticipating the ICJ’s decision. The outcome of this legal battle could have profound implications for Israel, the Palestinians, and international law more broadly.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

