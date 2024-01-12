en English
Analysis

Expert Analysis Reveals Donald Trump’s Rare Expression of Fear in Iowa

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:49 pm EST
Expert Analysis Reveals Donald Trump's Rare Expression of Fear in Iowa

An image taken at an event in Newton, Iowa, on January 6th, 2024, has been meticulously analyzed by body language expert, Dr. Jack Brown. The photograph that has caught Brown’s attention presents former President Donald Trump in a light seldom seen. Brown argues that the image uncovers a rarely seen expression of fear on Donald Trump’s face.

Physical Indicators of Fear

Dr. Brown’s assertion is grounded on a set of physical indicators. The first telltale sign is Trump’s extended jaw, which Brown identifies as an adrenaline surge – a common physiological response to fear. This particular physical trait is amplified due to the way the light in the photograph falls, casting a vivid highlight on the space behind Trump’s jaw and below his ear.

Further substantiating his claim, Brown points out that the corners of Trump’s mouth are pulled laterally with a noticeable downward direction, more pronounced on his left side. This characteristic, he says, is a universal indicator of fear. The direction of Trump’s gaze, downward and to his right, also suggests a highly emotional moment, possibly confirming Brown’s analysis.

The Neck of Fear

Despite the former President’s build, which might make certain physical signs less apparent, Brown notes that Trump’s neck muscles, specifically the sternocleidomastoids and the platysma, appear tightened. He refers to this as “a neck of fear”, and considers it another strong indication of the emotion playing across Trump’s face.

Trump’s Fear: A Response to Legal Troubles?

While Brown’s analysis provides a compelling examination of Trump’s physical demeanor, it does not identify the source of the fear. However, it is worth noting that the former President’s appearance in Iowa coincides with mounting legal troubles, including criminal indictments and a fraud case. Could these be the potential triggers behind the fear reflected in Trump’s facial expression? Only time will reveal the answers.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

