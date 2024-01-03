en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Expansion of BRICS: A New Chapter in Global Economic Dynamics

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
Expansion of BRICS: A New Chapter in Global Economic Dynamics

Five countries — Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, and Ethiopia — have officially joined the BRICS group, an association of emerging economies originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The expansion, which took place during the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, aims to bolster the group’s global influence. The combined member countries now represent about 3.5 billion people, accounting for nearly 28% of the global economy, assessed at over $28.5 trillion.

BRICS Expands: A Shift in Global Power Dynamics?

The expansion of BRICS has been seen as a potential shift in the geopolitical landscape. However, there are concerns regarding whether this enlargement will be beneficial or detrimental to the group’s cohesion and decision-making capabilities. Despite these concerns, the BRICS nations aspire to increase representation for emerging economies and reduce dependency on the US dollar. The member countries, now doubled in number, have collectively pledged to address global economic challenges and foster cooperation.

A Common Currency for BRICS?

In 2022, Brazil’s president suggested that BRICS should adopt a common currency for trade among member countries. This proposal, if realized, would mark a significant step toward reducing dependency on the dollar and enhancing the collective economic power of the BRICS nations. However, the idea remains a proposal, and its implementation would require close cooperation and consensus among the member countries.

Russia Takes Over BRICS Presidency

Russia, which has taken over the BRICS presidency from South Africa for 2023, plans to host the annual summit in Kazan in October. Under the theme ‘Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security’, Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his commitment to enhancing the BRICS’ role in the international financial system. Putin also expressed his intent to seamlessly integrate the new members into the group’s activities, further enhancing the alliance’s geopolitical and economic position.

0
International Relations Politics
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Germany Calls for Cease of Attacks on Merchant Ships in Red Sea

By Wojciech Zylm

Andrii Pyshnyi Wins The Banker Central Banker of the Year 2024 Award

By Rizwan Shah

Macron Warns Israel Against Forced Displacement of Gaza Residents

By Shivani Chauhan

Caribbean Countries Teased for Eurovision 2024 Participation: A Major Shift in Tradition

By Bijay Laxmi

National Women's Day in Tehran: Celebrating the Influence and Achievem ...
@International Relations · 9 mins
National Women's Day in Tehran: Celebrating the Influence and Achievem ...
heart comment 0
JNF UK Appeals to UK Prime Minister for the Release of Hostage Held by Hamas

By BNN Correspondents

JNF UK Appeals to UK Prime Minister for the Release of Hostage Held by Hamas
US, Japan, and South Korea Launch Trilateral Missile Tracking System

By BNN Correspondents

US, Japan, and South Korea Launch Trilateral Missile Tracking System
Renewed U.S. Commitment to European Security Amidst Growing Threats

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Renewed U.S. Commitment to European Security Amidst Growing Threats
The European Union’s Preventive Diplomacy: Challenges and Prospects

By Justice Nwafor

The European Union's Preventive Diplomacy: Challenges and Prospects
Latest Headlines
World News
Voyager Therapeutics CEO to Speak at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
12 seconds
Voyager Therapeutics CEO to Speak at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
NYPD's Encryption Plan Sparks Debate on Transparency and Public Safety
16 seconds
NYPD's Encryption Plan Sparks Debate on Transparency and Public Safety
Brazilian President Lula Sanctions Budget Law for 2024 with Controversial Vetoes
27 seconds
Brazilian President Lula Sanctions Budget Law for 2024 with Controversial Vetoes
XORTX Therapeutics Inc. Unveils New Patent to Improve Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment
50 seconds
XORTX Therapeutics Inc. Unveils New Patent to Improve Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment
Smart Protein Unveils New Nutritional Supplements Range in Partnership with Tesco
2 mins
Smart Protein Unveils New Nutritional Supplements Range in Partnership with Tesco
Perth Lynx Dealt Major Blow in WNBL Top Four Quest
2 mins
Perth Lynx Dealt Major Blow in WNBL Top Four Quest
Biden Acknowledges Border Crisis Amid Mounting Pressure for Stricter Policies
2 mins
Biden Acknowledges Border Crisis Amid Mounting Pressure for Stricter Policies
Over 200 International Observers and Journalists to Monitor Unspecified Event
2 mins
Over 200 International Observers and Journalists to Monitor Unspecified Event
Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka Nominated for ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of 2023
3 mins
Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka Nominated for ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of 2023
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app