Expansion of BRICS: A New Chapter in Global Economic Dynamics

Five countries — Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, and Ethiopia — have officially joined the BRICS group, an association of emerging economies originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The expansion, which took place during the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, aims to bolster the group’s global influence. The combined member countries now represent about 3.5 billion people, accounting for nearly 28% of the global economy, assessed at over $28.5 trillion.

BRICS Expands: A Shift in Global Power Dynamics?

The expansion of BRICS has been seen as a potential shift in the geopolitical landscape. However, there are concerns regarding whether this enlargement will be beneficial or detrimental to the group’s cohesion and decision-making capabilities. Despite these concerns, the BRICS nations aspire to increase representation for emerging economies and reduce dependency on the US dollar. The member countries, now doubled in number, have collectively pledged to address global economic challenges and foster cooperation.

A Common Currency for BRICS?

In 2022, Brazil’s president suggested that BRICS should adopt a common currency for trade among member countries. This proposal, if realized, would mark a significant step toward reducing dependency on the dollar and enhancing the collective economic power of the BRICS nations. However, the idea remains a proposal, and its implementation would require close cooperation and consensus among the member countries.

Russia Takes Over BRICS Presidency

Russia, which has taken over the BRICS presidency from South Africa for 2023, plans to host the annual summit in Kazan in October. Under the theme ‘Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security’, Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his commitment to enhancing the BRICS’ role in the international financial system. Putin also expressed his intent to seamlessly integrate the new members into the group’s activities, further enhancing the alliance’s geopolitical and economic position.