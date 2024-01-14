Exclusive: Milind Deora Discusses INC's Strategies and Challenges Ahead of 2024 Elections

In a recent live broadcast, Milind Deora, a seasoned politician from the Indian National Congress (INC), was interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai, a renowned Indian journalist. This conversation offered an intimate look into India's political arena, with a special focus on the imminent 2024 general elections. One of the main highlights of the interview was Deora's insights into the INC's strategies, campaign plans, and the hurdles they currently face.

Deora's Departure from INC

Milind Deora, a former Union Minister, made a startling revelation during the interview. He admitted feeling 'sidelined' within the Congress, which eventually led him to cut ties with the party. His candid confession shed light on the internal dynamics within the INC and the factors that influenced his decision to leave.

The Changing Face of Congress

During the conversation, Deora drew a stark contrast between the Congress party he joined in 2004 and the current state of the party in 2024. He noted significant changes in the party's approach to politics, its human resources, organizational capabilities, and its role as an Opposition. These observations provide a unique perspective on the evolution of one of India's oldest political parties.

Looking Ahead: INC and the 2024 Elections

Deora also discussed the potential impact of new policies and the role of X Corp, an entity that is seemingly playing a significant role in the context of the 2024 elections. With the general elections just around the corner, these insights into the INC's campaign plans and strategies are of vital importance to the Indian electorate.

As India readies itself for one of its most decisive electoral events, Deora's insights offer a deep dive into the inner workings of the INC and the broader political environment of the nation.