Military

Examining the Levers of Influence: US-Israel Relationship under President Biden

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:04 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:14 pm EST
As the world’s attention is drawn to the escalating conflict in the Middle East, the role of the United States, under the leadership of President Joe Biden, has come under scrutiny. The US-Israel relationship has long been defined by a strong bilateral alliance spanning economic, military, and political domains. This alliance, however, gives the US significant leverage over Israel, a fact brought into stark relief by recent political and military developments.

Financial Leverage: Aid and Arms Sales

One of the most tangible forms of leverage that the US holds over Israel is financial support. Israel is a major recipient of American foreign aid, particularly for its military. The recent approval by President Joe Biden of an emergency arms sale to Israel, bypassing Congress, is a case in point. This sale, worth $147.5 million, included M107 155mm artillery shells crucial for Israel’s defense capabilities in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

However, this financial support has drawn criticism, with critics questioning the ethics of supporting a conflict that has resulted in significant civilian casualties, including women and children. The Biden administration’s decision to bypass Congress for the second time this month to approve military equipment transfer has raised eyebrows, sparking debates about the urgency of Israel’s defensive needs versus the humanitarian implications of the conflict.

Political Leverage: Diplomatic Support and Mediation

The US also holds considerable political leverage over Israel, often using its veto power in the United Nations Security Council to block resolutions against Israel. This diplomatic backing is crucial for Israel, given the contentious nature of its policies and actions in the Middle East, especially regarding the Palestinian issue and its relations with neighboring Arab countries.

Historically, the US has also played a central role in mediating peace agreements and negotiations involving Israel, such as the historic Camp David Accords and the more recent Abraham Accords. Therefore, the US plays a significant role in shaping the geopolitical dynamics of the region, with President Biden and his predecessors wielding these levers of influence to sway Israeli policy decisions.

Strategic Partnership: Shared Intelligence and Security Collaboration

The strategic partnership between the US and Israel extends beyond financial and political spheres to include shared intelligence and collaboration on security matters. This relationship is vital for Israel’s national security interests, especially in the context of its ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

However, the extent to which this influence effectively shapes Israel’s policies can vary, largely depending on the political climate and leadership in both countries. This is evident in the current scenario, where despite international cease-fire calls and mounting civilian deaths, the US has continued to shield Israel diplomatically and supply weapons.

In conclusion, while the US-Israel alliance is rooted in mutual interests and shared values, the power dynamics within this relationship present the US with various forms of leverage over Israel. How President Biden utilizes this leverage amidst the evolving political and military landscape remains to be seen, but it is clear that the implications of these decisions will reverberate far beyond the borders of these two nations.

0
Military Politics United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

