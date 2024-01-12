en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Examining the Constitutional Implications of Trump’s Potential Candidacy

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:37 am EST
Examining the Constitutional Implications of Trump’s Potential Candidacy

Discussions concerning the constitutional implications of Donald Trump’s potential presidential candidacy have been on the rise, particularly in light of his involvement in the January 6th insurrection. Notable commentaries from Timothy Snyder and Adam Serwer argue that according to Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment, any individual who has participated in an insurrection is disqualified from running for office – a provision that applies directly to Trump due to his actions surrounding the Capitol riot.

Preserving Democracy

Snyder and Serwer stress that ignoring this constitutional ban due to fear significantly undermines the rule of law. They assert that democracy involves more than just the act of voting; it demands strict adherence to rules necessary for preserving democracy itself. They provide a compelling argument, underscoring the importance of recognizing and responding to threats to our democratic institutions.

The Hackery of Judge Florence Pan

In contrast, an article by Julie Kelly, titled ‘The Hackery of Judge Florence Pan’, explores a recent court debate regarding whether a sitting or former president can be criminally prosecuted for actions taken in office. The discussion revolves around impeachment being the constitutional remedy for a president’s criminal conduct versus the view that the presidency does not offer immunity from criminal prosecution.

Repercussions of January 6th

This debate has become particularly significant in relation to Trump’s appeal of a lower court decision connected to the January 6th events. The appeal raises substantial questions about the reach of presidential power and the mechanisms in place to hold presidents accountable for their conduct. With the third anniversary of the January 6th insurrection on the horizon, the issue of constitutional accountability has become more critical than ever.

In conclusion, the constitutional implications of Donald Trump’s potential candidacy are complex and far-reaching. As the nation grapples with the aftermath of the January 6th insurrection, it is crucial to examine and understand these implications fully. The preservation of democracy demands nothing less.

0
Politics United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
27 seconds ago
Family of Man Killed in Police Standoff Supports Officers' Actions
Australia witnessed an unexpected twist in the aftermath of a fatal police shooting in New South Wales (NSW) as the family of the deceased, Alexander Pinnock, voiced their support for the actions of the NSW Police Force. In a display of understanding for the harrowing circumstances that the police officers found themselves in, the family
Family of Man Killed in Police Standoff Supports Officers' Actions
Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Champions International Cooperation at First Vin D'Honneur of 2024
9 mins ago
Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Champions International Cooperation at First Vin D'Honneur of 2024
Kalonzo Musyoka Joins Law Society of Kenya in Legal Action Against President Ruto
10 mins ago
Kalonzo Musyoka Joins Law Society of Kenya in Legal Action Against President Ruto
St. Joseph County Prosecutor: Police Acted Appropriately in July High-Speed Chase Ending in Suspect's Death
3 mins ago
St. Joseph County Prosecutor: Police Acted Appropriately in July High-Speed Chase Ending in Suspect's Death
Israel Accused of Genocide: A Global Debate Unfolds
4 mins ago
Israel Accused of Genocide: A Global Debate Unfolds
Patriotic Front Denies Changing Law on Asset Declaration, Calls for UPND Transparency
7 mins ago
Patriotic Front Denies Changing Law on Asset Declaration, Calls for UPND Transparency
Latest Headlines
World News
Shaheen Shah Afridi: A Fast Bowler in the Eye of a Speed Storm
2 mins
Shaheen Shah Afridi: A Fast Bowler in the Eye of a Speed Storm
Redefining Sexuality Post-Menopause: Women over 50 Share Experiences
4 mins
Redefining Sexuality Post-Menopause: Women over 50 Share Experiences
Israel Accused of Genocide: A Global Debate Unfolds
4 mins
Israel Accused of Genocide: A Global Debate Unfolds
Discovery of More Asbestos in Rozelle Parklands Raises Public Safety Concerns
5 mins
Discovery of More Asbestos in Rozelle Parklands Raises Public Safety Concerns
Leroy Sané's Suspension: Ripples Across German Football and Beyond
6 mins
Leroy Sané's Suspension: Ripples Across German Football and Beyond
Unanticipated Defeats for Shelton and Korda in Australian Open Warm-Up Semi-Finals
6 mins
Unanticipated Defeats for Shelton and Korda in Australian Open Warm-Up Semi-Finals
Queensland Woman Airlifted to Hospital after Venomous Snake Bite
6 mins
Queensland Woman Airlifted to Hospital after Venomous Snake Bite
Ronaldo Unfamiliar with Virat Kohli: A Wake-Up Call for Global Sports Recognition
7 mins
Ronaldo Unfamiliar with Virat Kohli: A Wake-Up Call for Global Sports Recognition
Patriotic Front Denies Changing Law on Asset Declaration, Calls for UPND Transparency
7 mins
Patriotic Front Denies Changing Law on Asset Declaration, Calls for UPND Transparency
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
16 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app