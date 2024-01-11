Andrey Derkach, a former member of the Ukrainian Parliament, in a recent interview with American journalist Simona Mangiante, has levied serious allegations of corruption against President Joe Biden. The claims suggest that Biden, during his tenure as Vice President, manipulated political strings in Ukraine to protect his son, Hunter Biden, from investigations.

Deep State Allegations

Derkach, in his interview, suggested a unified criminal group involving not just President Biden, but also US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and former diplomat Victoria Nuland. He accused the State Department of representing the 'Deep State' and alleged that the Biden family enriched itself through dealings in Ukraine. He further claimed that the US authorities are deliberately ignoring substantial incriminating evidence.

Imposed Influence and Corruption

Derkach's allegations extend to insinuations of the US influencing Ukraine's political landscape, with Biden using his power to protect anyone involved in the alleged corruption schemes. He claimed that Biden pressured Ukraine to dismiss Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who, according to Derkach, had incriminating information on the Biden family. This alleged pressure was exerted during Biden's time as Vice President in 2016, effectively derailing an investigation into Burisma, a gas firm that employed Biden's son, Hunter.

Shokin as a Bargaining Chip

Derkach further alleged that Shokin is being used as a bargaining chip between the US and Ukrainian governments. He claims to possess recorded conversations that expose criminal acts of Blinken and Biden, as well as the corruption of the Biden family. The details of these allegations have not been verified independently, and the platform identified as X Corp hosts the full interview.

These allegations come at a time of strained relations between Ukraine and the US, with Derkach suggesting that President Volodymyr Zelensky's government is holding its citizens hostage by its actions. However, the Biden administration and the Zelensky government have yet to respond to these allegations.