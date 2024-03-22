Marat Kasem, the former editor of Sputnik Lithuania, has made a shocking admission following his release on bail from prison in Latvia. Kasem, who is now a persona non grata in Lithuania and faces criminal proceedings for breaching EU sanctions, revealed his primary goal at Sputnik was to destabilize Lithuania, a stark deviation from journalistic ethics. This confession sheds light on the inner workings of Sputnik Lithuania and its direct ties to Russian propaganda efforts.

Advertisment

From Editor to Persona Non Grata

Kasem, a Latvian citizen with years of experience in Moscow's Rossiya Segodnya media group, returned to Latvia in late 2022 and was detained shortly after. His arrest and subsequent fine of 15,500 euros stem from allegations of providing economic resources to a Kremlin-backed propaganda outlet, violating European Union sanctions. Despite his claims of working for Sputnik Lithuania primarily for financial reasons, Kasem's admission highlights the broader implications of his actions on the geopolitical landscape in the Baltic region.

Direct Orders from the Kremlin

According to Kasem, the directives for Sputnik's propaganda were issued directly from the highest levels of the Russian government. He named Aleksei Gromov, the First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration, as a key figure in orchestrating the narrative pushed by Russian media abroad. Kasem's detailed account of weekly meetings involving top Russian propaganda officials and media heads, including Dmitry Kiselyov and Maria Zakharova, reveals a well-organized effort to manipulate public opinion and destabilize neighboring countries.

Kasem's revelations come at a critical time, offering a rare glimpse into the mechanisms of Russian state-sponsored propaganda and its effects on international relations. His decision not to return to Russia underscores the potential risks he faces due to his public disclosure. Furthermore, the involvement of figures like Tatjana Ždanoka, a Latvian MEP with alleged ties to Russian secret services, in influencing Sputnik's coverage, points to a complex web of influence extending beyond Russia's borders.