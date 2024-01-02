en English
Law

Ex-Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Senator Panfilo Lacson Praise Supreme Court’s Rules on Anti-Terrorism Act

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:17 am EST
Ex-Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Senator Panfilo Lacson Praise Supreme Court's Rules on Anti-Terrorism Act

The Supreme Court’s recent procedural rules governing petitions and applications in relation to the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 have sparked a wave of reactions from high-profile lawmakers. Former Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Senator Panfilo Lacson, co-authors of the act, have expressed their support for the rules. The Supreme Court’s guidelines, set to take effect on January 15, 2024, include provisions for wiretapping, detention without judicial warrant, and extension of detention period for terrorism suspects.

Striking a Balance

Former Senate President Vicente Sotto III lauds the Supreme Court’s approach to the Anti-Terrorism Act, which he believes strikes a delicate balance between the rights of arresting officers and suspects. According to Sotto, the rules give arresting officers the latitude to arrest and charge suspected terrorists without fear of repercussions, provided these actions do not weaken the law compared to regional standards.

Safeguards Against Abuse

Senator Panfilo Lacson, a leading figure behind the law, echoes Sotto’s sentiments. He praises the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the act, highlighting the new safeguards in place to prevent potential abuse by law enforcement. Among these protective measures are the amendment of the Anti-Wiretapping Law and the authorization of technical surveillance by a regional trial court judge.

Shortest Detention Periods

Lacson also brings to light the fact that the Court of Appeals can now issue a judicial warrant for arrest and detention without a judicial warrant. He likens this to a citizen’s arrest, but with an extended allowable detention period due to the nature of terrorism crimes. The senator emphasizes that the Philippines’ Anti-Terrorism Law boasts one of the shortest detention periods compared to similar laws in other jurisdictions.

The Supreme Court’s rules on the Anti-Terrorism Act have been deemed balanced and necessary by these former senators. The measures are seen as a tool to combat terrorism while protecting the rights and welfare of both law enforcement officers and suspects.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

