Ex-Secret Service Agent Bongino Alleges Ban on Red Ties, Reflecting Trump Vulnerability Concerns

Former Secret Service agent, Dan Bongino has sparked controversy with his allegation that the Secret Service has instituted a policy forbidding agents from adorning red ties—a color often associated with former President Donald Trump. Bongino, who devoted 12 years of his life to the agency, expressed surprise and concern about this policy on his podcast, stating that during his tenure, the color of an agent's tie was never a topic of concern.

According to Bongino, this policy might have been instigated by a photograph published by The Guardian, featuring a member of Trump's detail in a red tie, the same color frequently sported by the former president.

Bongino criticized the agency's leadership, arguing that they are overly preoccupied with insignificant details and are failing to focus on the vital task of safeguarding the former president, who he claims is exposed to a high level of threat.

However, this controversy is more than about a tie. Bongino's comments reflect wider concerns among some Trump supporters who believe that the current Biden administration might be attempting to make Trump more noticeable and thus more vulnerable. They see the ban on red ties as a subtle move to differentiate Trump from his security detail, potentially making him an easier target.