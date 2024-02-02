Ex-President Mahama Opposes LGBTQ Practices, Calls for Approval of Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

Former Ghanaian President, John Dramani Mahama, has expressed his unequivocal opposition towards LGBTQ practices. Rooted in his devout Christian faith and membership in the Assemblies of God, his stance resonates with a significant portion of Ghana's population that adheres to similar religious beliefs.

Mahama on the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

His comments emerged in the context of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, colloquially known as the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill. This controversial bill, currently under scrutiny in Parliament, seeks to criminalize LGBTQ practices in Ghana.

Mahama's discourse extended beyond the mere expression of personal beliefs. He strongly criticized the government's hesitancy to approve private members' bills that come with financial implications. His reference to the President's stance, influenced by the Attorney General's advice, highlighted the concern of such bills imposing financial burdens on the government. However, Mahama underscored the necessity of cooperation between the Executive and the Legislature. Such a collaborative approach, he believes, would expedite the President's signing of the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill into law.

God's Creation and Gender Identity

Diving deeper into his religious convictions, Mahama argued that God had a specific intent in creating humans. He fundamentally opposes same-sex marriages, viewing them as incompatible with God's intended order. Furthermore, he iterated his belief that one cannot simply decide to alter their gender against God's creation. This perspective reflects a traditional religious interpretation of gender identity and sexual orientation.

In the face of the contentious LGBTQ issue plaguing Ghana, Mahama calls for unity between the Executive and Legislature. His emphasis on cooperation underlines the importance of collective action in addressing societal issues. Despite the potential financial implications of the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill, Mahama asserts the necessity of its approval and implementation for preserving Ghana's societal and religious values.