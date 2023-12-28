en English
Politics

Ex-President Edgar Lungu Challenges Court’s Jurisdiction on His Eligibility

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:40 am EST
Ex-President Edgar Lungu Challenges Court’s Jurisdiction on His Eligibility

In the political landscape of Zambia, former President Edgar Lungu has made a definitive statement concerning his eligibility for future presidential elections. Lungu has urged the Constitutional Court to dismiss the petition that challenges his eligibility, stating that the court has no jurisdiction over the matter. The declaration comes as a response to a petition filed by Lusaka businessman Michelo Chizombe, who alleges a constitutional breach by the Electoral Commission of Zambia in the 2021 Presidential Election.

Question of Eligibility: A Recurring Theme

The issue of Lungu’s eligibility has been a recurring theme in Zambian politics. The crux of the controversy is Chizombe’s claim that the Electoral Commission of Zambia violated article 52 of the Constitution by accepting Lungu’s nomination papers in the 2021 Presidential Election. A bone of contention that has already been addressed thrice by the Constitutional Court, each time reaffirming Lungu’s right to stand as a candidate.

Lungu’s Stand: A Matter of Jurisdiction

Edgar Lungu, having served as Zambia’s President, maintains that the Constitutional Court lacks jurisdiction over his eligibility. His contention is that the court has already presided over the subject before the 2021 General Election, ruling in his favor. In Lungu’s perspective, the question of his eligibility to contest in future presidential elections is beyond the court’s reconsideration.

Implications for Zambia’s Political Scenario

The outcome of this legal wrangling could have significant implications for Zambia’s political landscape. If Lungu’s eligibility is upheld, it could pave the way for his return to power. On the other hand, if the court decides otherwise, it could mark the end of Lungu’s political career. As this political drama unfolds, the nation watches with bated breath, awaiting the court’s ruling on Lungu’s political fate.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

