Ex-President Edgar Lungu Challenges Court’s Jurisdiction on His Eligibility

In the political landscape of Zambia, former President Edgar Lungu has made a definitive statement concerning his eligibility for future presidential elections. Lungu has urged the Constitutional Court to dismiss the petition that challenges his eligibility, stating that the court has no jurisdiction over the matter. The declaration comes as a response to a petition filed by Lusaka businessman Michelo Chizombe, who alleges a constitutional breach by the Electoral Commission of Zambia in the 2021 Presidential Election.

Question of Eligibility: A Recurring Theme

The issue of Lungu’s eligibility has been a recurring theme in Zambian politics. The crux of the controversy is Chizombe’s claim that the Electoral Commission of Zambia violated article 52 of the Constitution by accepting Lungu’s nomination papers in the 2021 Presidential Election. A bone of contention that has already been addressed thrice by the Constitutional Court, each time reaffirming Lungu’s right to stand as a candidate.

Lungu’s Stand: A Matter of Jurisdiction

Edgar Lungu, having served as Zambia’s President, maintains that the Constitutional Court lacks jurisdiction over his eligibility. His contention is that the court has already presided over the subject before the 2021 General Election, ruling in his favor. In Lungu’s perspective, the question of his eligibility to contest in future presidential elections is beyond the court’s reconsideration.

Implications for Zambia’s Political Scenario

The outcome of this legal wrangling could have significant implications for Zambia’s political landscape. If Lungu’s eligibility is upheld, it could pave the way for his return to power. On the other hand, if the court decides otherwise, it could mark the end of Lungu’s political career. As this political drama unfolds, the nation watches with bated breath, awaiting the court’s ruling on Lungu’s political fate.