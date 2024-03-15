Ex-Polish PM Kaczyński Testifies on Alleged Illegal Spyware Use Against Political Foes

Former Polish Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczyński recently faced a special parliamentary committee, shedding light on his government's engagement with the NSO Group's Pegasus spyware. This software, allegedly used to monitor the mobile devices of opponents and even members within the ruling Law and Justice Party, has ignited controversy and heightened concerns about Poland's adherence to rule of law principles.

Revelations Rock Polish Politics

The use of Pegasus spyware by the Polish government first came to public attention in 2021, creating a storm of criticism both domestically and across the European Union. It was revealed that the software, purchased during Kaczyński's leadership, was not only deployed against political adversaries but potentially against members of the right-wing Law and Justice Party itself. This has led to accusations of the government undermining democratic principles and the rule of law, intensifying scrutiny from EU bodies.

Kaczyński's Defense and Tusk's Accusations

In his testimony, 74-year-old Kaczyński, who served as prime minister from 2006 to 2007 and remained a pivotal figure in Polish politics thereafter, admitted to purchasing the spyware but denied its use against political opponents. Contrastingly, current Prime Minister Donald Tusk has vehemently accused the previous government of illegally using Pegasus to target a broad list of individuals, further exacerbating the political divide and raising questions about the extent of surveillance in Poland.

Implications for Polish Democracy

The revelations and subsequent parliamentary inquiry into the use of Pegasus spyware have not only cast a shadow over Kaczyński's tenure and the Law and Justice Party but also signal a critical juncture for Polish democracy. As investigations continue, the focus is on how this episode will influence public trust in government institutions, Poland's international reputation, and the broader implications for privacy and civil liberties in the digital age.