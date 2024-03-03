Ex-Police Commissioner Griffith Criticizes Government's Inaction on Border Security

Amid rising concerns over national security, former Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, has pointed fingers at the government for its lackadaisical approach towards border protection. Griffith's critique comes in light of the Joint Select Committee's (JSC) recent recommendation for the establishment of a Border Protection Unit, a proposal he claims to have made over three years ago without receiving any governmental acknowledgment or action. Highlighting the critical gap in national security, Griffith's statements underline a pressing issue that has been seemingly ignored by current administrative bodies.

Historical Oversight and Its Implications

Griffith's assertions shed light on a significant oversight in addressing the influx of illegal firearms through legitimate ports of entry into the country. According to him, over 95% of such weapons make their way into the nation via these channels, a fact corroborated by international allies. The former commissioner's frustration is palpable as he recounts the government's, particularly under Prime Minister Rowley's leadership, inexplicable disregard for a policy draft aimed at curbing this menace. The draft proposed the establishment of a Border Protection Unit, an initiative that Griffith argues could have been operational within weeks, potentially stemming the tide of illegal arms and ammunitions that fuel crime and murder rates.

A Missed Opportunity for National Security Enhancement

The lack of response to Griffith's policy proposal not only highlights a missed opportunity for significantly enhancing national security but also raises questions about the government's priorities. The former Police Commissioner's critique extends to the past and present Security Ministers, Young and Hinds, accusing them of disinterest in the formation of a dedicated unit to tackle border security issues. This inaction, according to Griffith, is indicative of either gross incompetence or an ulterior motive to allow the continued illegal entry of weapons, a stance that has left the public vulnerable to escalating crime rates.

Public and Political Repercussions

The revelation of the government's inaction, as brought to light by Griffith, has the potential to stir public discontent and political backlash. It underscores not only a failure in policy implementation but also a significant risk to public safety and national security. The establishment of a Border Protection Unit, as recommended by both Griffith and the JSC, now appears as an urgent necessity rather than a mere suggestion. The government's reluctance or failure to act on such critical recommendations poses questions about its commitment to combating crime and ensuring the safety of its citizens.

As the dialogue around border security and national safety intensifies, the government's next steps will be closely scrutinized. The issue at hand transcends political affiliations, touching on the very core of governance and public welfare. Whether or not the administration will heed the call to action and revisit Griffith's proposal remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the cost of inaction is too great to ignore. The need for a comprehensive and effective border protection strategy has never been more acute, and the time to act is now.