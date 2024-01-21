Ex-Nigerian Minister, Amaechi, Criticizes 'Japa' Emigration Trend, Urges Youths to Seek Opportunities at Home

Former Minister of Transportation in Nigeria, Rotimi Amaechi, has openly criticized the increasing trend of emigration from Nigeria, a phenomenon commonly termed as 'Japa'. In a recent interview on Arise Television, Amaechi conveyed his stance against the popular move to seek greener pastures abroad, arguing that it primarily culminates in typical office jobs that operate from nine in the morning to five in the evening, five days a week.

Amaechi's Perspective on Opportunities in Nigeria

Contrary to the popular trend, Amaechi strongly believes that staying in Nigeria presents unique opportunities, particularly in the realm of politics, where individuals can find themselves in unexpected high-ranking positions such as ministers or governors. He stressed on the importance of young Nigerians aspiring for influential roles that can shape the nation's economy, urging them to seize the opportunities available in their homeland.

Amaechi's Personal Integrity and Honesty

Amaechi, during the course of the interview, also took the opportunity to shed light on his personal character. He attributed his candid nature and honesty to his fear of God and his aspiration to reach heaven. Amaechi mentioned his approach to life involves being forthright with others as well as himself, even when faced with adversities.

Amaechi's Political Career

Talking about his political career, Amaechi refrained from commenting much. He served as the Minister of Transportation from 2015 until 2022 under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari. Amaechi resigned from his ministerial post to run for the presidential primary in the All Progressives Congress but lost to Bola Tinubu, who later went on to claim the presidency.