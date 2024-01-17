Ex-Nevada State Treasurer Dan Schwartz Announces Congressional Bid, Pledges $1 Million to Campaign

Republican Dan Schwartz, a former Nevada state treasurer, has officially declared his candidacy to challenge incumbent Democratic U.S. Representative Susie Lee. Schwartz, 73, who served as the state's treasurer from 2015 to 2019, has pledged to contribute $1 million of his personal funds to fuel his campaign, joining four other Republicans in the race.

Advertisment

Schwartz's political platform lays emphasis on tax reform, implementing term limits for Congress and federal courts, enhancing military and public service recruitment, and a call for closing the borders until Congress implements immigration reform. In his campaign announcement, Schwartz emphasized the need for systemic change, expressing his readiness to confront the established systems in Washington.

His political history includes questioning Nevada's state budget proposals, strong advocacy for education savings accounts, and expressing skepticism toward a Chinese-backed automotive startup's incentive request. Schwartz's political journey has seen him run for governor and lieutenant governor, although unsuccessfully.

Background and Criticism

Schwartz is a Princeton, Columbia, and Boston University alumnus and a U.S. Army veteran. Despite his illustrious background, Schwartz has faced criticism in his career, notably for hiring Michael McDonald, who later became the Nevada GOP chairman, as a senior deputy treasurer.

Residing in Las Vegas with his wife, Yanan, Schwartz is a father to two daughters. His entry into the GOP primary field comes following the withdrawal of the prior frontrunner, Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama.