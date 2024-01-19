Ex-National Party Leader Simon Bridges Injured in E-Scooter Accident

Former leader of New Zealand's National Party and ex-transport minister, Simon Bridges, experienced an unexpected turn of events on a Wednesday afternoon when a leisurely ride on an electric scooter ended abruptly. The incident resulted in a broken wrist and facial injuries, the severity of which Bridges didn't shy away from sharing with his 10,000 Instagram followers.

Advertisment

Sudden Scooter Mishap

According to Bridges' account, an unsuspected bump on the road led to the unfortunate accident. In the aftermath, he shared a candid snapshot on Instagram, revealing significant grazes above and below his left eye. A cast on his arm bore testament to the broken wrist he had sustained. The image served not only as a startling update on his personal wellbeing but also highlighted the potential dangers associated with electric scooters.

A Community of Care

Advertisment

Despite the distressing circumstances, Bridges found solace in the kindness of strangers. An unidentified family that happened upon the accident stayed with him until medical help arrived. Expressing his gratitude, Bridges wrote, "Thank you to the family who helped me – without them, I'm not sure what I would have done."

Praise for Hospital Staff

Bridges also took the opportunity to commend the staff at Auckland City Hospital for their exceptional care. The experience underscored the importance of community assistance in emergencies and the dedicated professionals in healthcare who make recovery possible.