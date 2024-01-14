en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Ex-MP Accuses Government of Penalizing Indigenous People by Halting Mining Operations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:43 am EST
Ex-MP Accuses Government of Penalizing Indigenous People by Halting Mining Operations

In a recent development, former Member of Parliament (MP) for APNU+AFC, Mervin Williams, has made an accusation against the government for penalizing the indigenous populace of Chinese Landing, Barama River, Region One.

The government has reportedly ceased all mining operations, a decision that Williams claims is punitive towards the indigenous community.

The cessation of mining operations comes in the wake of a statement by the Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai.

Sukhai stated that the halt was enacted in line with a petition made to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) by the village. The community had been negatively affected by the ongoing mining activities.

0
BNN Newsroom Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
38 mins ago
EFCC Revives Money Laundering Cases Against Former Governors, Ministers in Nigeria
In a significant move to combat corruption, Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has rejuvenated money laundering cases against a slew of former governors and ministers. The alleged financial improprieties total a staggering N772.2 billion, painting a grim picture of rampant corruption. Among those facing investigation are former governors Kayode Fayemi, Ayo Fayose, Bello
EFCC Revives Money Laundering Cases Against Former Governors, Ministers in Nigeria
Internet Searches Amplify Fake News Susceptibility, Reveals Nature Study
1 hour ago
Internet Searches Amplify Fake News Susceptibility, Reveals Nature Study
Ghostly Encounter at Coombe Abbey: Young Boy Captures Photo of Victorian Phantom
1 hour ago
Ghostly Encounter at Coombe Abbey: Young Boy Captures Photo of Victorian Phantom
Oahu's North Shore Homeowners Face Hefty Fines for Erosion Control Violations
39 mins ago
Oahu's North Shore Homeowners Face Hefty Fines for Erosion Control Violations
Global Reinsurers Introduce Cancellation Clauses Amid Middle East Conflict
39 mins ago
Global Reinsurers Introduce Cancellation Clauses Amid Middle East Conflict
Amazon Shoppers Laud HG Mould Spray for Effortless Mould Removal
1 hour ago
Amazon Shoppers Laud HG Mould Spray for Effortless Mould Removal
Latest Headlines
World News
Controversial Call and Overtime Drama in NCAA Game: Kentucky vs Texas A&M
5 mins
Controversial Call and Overtime Drama in NCAA Game: Kentucky vs Texas A&M
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Reveals His Toughest Premier League Opponents
9 mins
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Reveals His Toughest Premier League Opponents
UK Immigration Survey Reveals Public Perception and Reality Gap
17 mins
UK Immigration Survey Reveals Public Perception and Reality Gap
Severe Winter Weather Sweeps Across the U.S. with Cold, Snow, and Flooding
17 mins
Severe Winter Weather Sweeps Across the U.S. with Cold, Snow, and Flooding
Tennessee Lawmaker Justin Jones Stripped of Committee Assignment
22 mins
Tennessee Lawmaker Justin Jones Stripped of Committee Assignment
Philippines' Constitutional Amendment Faces Legal Challenge
23 mins
Philippines' Constitutional Amendment Faces Legal Challenge
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
35 mins
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
37 mins
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski's Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior
38 mins
From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski's Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
2 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
3 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
3 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
8 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
8 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
8 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app