Ex-MP Accuses Government of Penalizing Indigenous People by Halting Mining Operations
In a recent development, former Member of Parliament (MP) for APNU+AFC, Mervin Williams, has made an accusation against the government for penalizing the indigenous populace of Chinese Landing, Barama River, Region One.
The government has reportedly ceased all mining operations, a decision that Williams claims is punitive towards the indigenous community.
The cessation of mining operations comes in the wake of a statement by the Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai.
Sukhai stated that the halt was enacted in line with a petition made to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) by the village. The community had been negatively affected by the ongoing mining activities.
