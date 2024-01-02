en English
Politics

Ex-minister Warns Zimbabwe MPs Against Outperforming President in Vote Count

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:40 pm EST
Ex-minister Warns Zimbabwe MPs Against Outperforming President in Vote Count

In a significant political development, former State Security minister and Zanu PF Midlands provincial secretary for security, Owen Ncube, has issued a stern warning to aspiring Members of Parliament (MPs) in the run-up to the impending elections slated for August 23. Ncube’s cautionary remarks were aimed at candidates who could potentially outperform President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the vote count, terming such a scenario as a ‘cardinal sin.’

Presidential Prioritization

At a campaign launch in Gweru, Ncube underscored the need to ensure the preeminence of Mnangagwa’s votes. He outlined a hierarchical voting sequence, where the President should be positioned at the pinnacle, trailed by MPs and subsequently councillors. This assertion underscores apprehensions within Mnangagwa’s camp surrounding a potential internal subversion, echoing past electoral instances where members of Zanu PF allegedly cast their votes against the party’s presidential nominee.

A Historical Recap

This tactical move, termed as a ‘protest vote’ or famously known as bhora musango, was notably employed against the late former President Robert Mugabe in the 2008 elections. Mnangagwa himself has previously confessed to the existence of endeavors within Zanu PF aimed at sabotaging his candidacy. He even disclosed the unearthing of a plot to initiate impeachment proceedings against him following the 2018 elections.

Factional Fissures

The warning from Ncube brings to light the ongoing factional discord within the ruling party, as Mnangagwa gears up to tackle challenges both from within Zanu PF and from opposition parties. The forthcoming elections, therefore, promise to be a crucible of tests for the incumbent president and his party.

In other news, Kaitano Tembo, the Zimbabwean coach of South African club Richards Bay, has been shown the exit door after a lackluster performance at the club. Tembo could only manage to secure a meager four victories out of 18 games and has been succeeded by Vusimuzi Vilakazi on an interim basis. The club expressed gratitude for Tembo’s contribution and extended their best wishes for his future endeavors.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

