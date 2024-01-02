Ex-minister Warns Zimbabwe MPs Against Outperforming President in Vote Count

In a significant political development, former State Security minister and Zanu PF Midlands provincial secretary for security, Owen Ncube, has issued a stern warning to aspiring Members of Parliament (MPs) in the run-up to the impending elections slated for August 23. Ncube’s cautionary remarks were aimed at candidates who could potentially outperform President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the vote count, terming such a scenario as a ‘cardinal sin.’

Presidential Prioritization

At a campaign launch in Gweru, Ncube underscored the need to ensure the preeminence of Mnangagwa’s votes. He outlined a hierarchical voting sequence, where the President should be positioned at the pinnacle, trailed by MPs and subsequently councillors. This assertion underscores apprehensions within Mnangagwa’s camp surrounding a potential internal subversion, echoing past electoral instances where members of Zanu PF allegedly cast their votes against the party’s presidential nominee.

A Historical Recap

This tactical move, termed as a ‘protest vote’ or famously known as bhora musango, was notably employed against the late former President Robert Mugabe in the 2008 elections. Mnangagwa himself has previously confessed to the existence of endeavors within Zanu PF aimed at sabotaging his candidacy. He even disclosed the unearthing of a plot to initiate impeachment proceedings against him following the 2018 elections.

Factional Fissures

The warning from Ncube brings to light the ongoing factional discord within the ruling party, as Mnangagwa gears up to tackle challenges both from within Zanu PF and from opposition parties. The forthcoming elections, therefore, promise to be a crucible of tests for the incumbent president and his party.

