Ex-Minister Shittu Advocates Negotiating with Bandits for Peaceful Nigeria

In a bold move, Adebayo Shittu, a former Minister of Communications, has called on the Federal Government to adopt a non-kinetic approach towards addressing the surge of banditry in Nigeria. Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Shittu suggested that by negotiating with bandits and offering them a future with prospects, the government might find a sustainable solution to the crisis. His remarks come amid a backdrop of increasing violence and kidnappings, challenging the stance of President Bola Tinubu’s administration against negotiating with bandits.

Negotiation Over Confrontation

Shittu emphasized the effectiveness of negotiation over military confrontation, pointing out the significant costs associated with military operations against bandits. He argued that the funds spent on arms and ammunition could be better utilized in rehabilitating and reintegrating bandits into society. According to him, many bandits possess potential that, if harnessed through proper training and de-radicalization processes, could contribute positively to nation-building. Moreover, Shittu linked the proliferation of banditry in Nigeria to the high number of out-of-school children in Northern Nigeria, describing it as a "production factory for banditry".

The Role of State Police and Local Governance

Further to his advocacy for negotiation, Shittu also touched upon the structural issues within Nigeria's security apparatus. He called for the creation of state police, arguing that it would empower governors and enhance local governance, potentially addressing security challenges more effectively. This suggestion aligns with ongoing debates about decentralizing policing in Nigeria to manage local security issues better.

Reflecting on Proposed Solutions

Shittu’s proposal for negotiating with bandits presents a paradigm shift from the conventional security approach to a more holistic strategy that considers socio-economic factors contributing to insecurity. By suggesting a non-kinetic approach, Shittu underscores the importance of addressing the root causes of banditry, such as poverty, unemployment, and lack of education. His insights compel a reconsideration of how peace and security can be achieved through constructive engagement, rehabilitation, and reintegration, rather than solely through military might. As Nigeria grapples with the challenges of banditry, the suggestions offered by Shittu could pave the way for a more peaceful and prosperous future, contingent on their implementation and the government's willingness to negotiate.