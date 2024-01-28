Ex-Minister Duncan Criticizes NDC's 'Demonic Bondage' Blood Oath

Kwamena Duncan, the former Central Regional Minister, has publicly condemned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for their participation in what he refers to as a 'demonic bondage' ritual - a blood oath ceremony. The criticism comes in response to a viral video that has been making rounds online, showcasing several senior members of the NDC, led by the former Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, participating in the controversial ceremony.

The video in question displays the NDC leaders swearing an oath that, should they betray the party for financial gain in the upcoming elections, they would die alongside their firstborns. This unsettling pledge has raised eyebrows and ignited debates across the nation, prompting Duncan's critique.

Questioning the Pursuit of Power

During his appearance on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' morning show, Duncan expressed his concerns about the opposition party's decision to resort to such extreme measures in their pursuit of political power. The former Central Regional Minister questioned the moral and ethical implications of such a move, suggesting that it indicates a disturbing level of desperation within the NDC.

While the NDC's blood oath ceremony has proven to be controversial, it is a stark reminder of the lengths some parties are willing to go to secure political power. The ceremony, described as 'demonic bondage' by Duncan, serves as a symbol of the extreme stakes involved in the upcoming elections, and the lengths to which individuals are willing to go in their quest for victory.