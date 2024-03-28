Ex-Minister Adebayo Shittu Frames Banditry as Revolt Against Northern Poverty

Adebayo Shittu, a former Minister of Communications under Muhammadu Buhari, recently illuminated the roots of banditry in Northern Nigeria as a form of rebellion sparked by the neglect of impoverished communities. In an eye-opening interview with Arise Television, Shittu argued that the surge in banditry, particularly in the Northwest and Northeast, is a direct consequence of failing to address the basic educational and societal needs of these regions. His insights come amidst ongoing discussions on how to combat the escalating crisis.

Understanding the Rebellion

Shittu shed light on the disparity in educational opportunities across different regions of Nigeria, noting the stark contrast in banditry incidents between the North and Southwest. He pointed out that the Southwest's emphasis on education has significantly minimized such acts of violence. According to him, the lack of access to education in the North has left many feeling alienated and resentful towards societal structures, fueling the rebellion.

Advocacy for Non-kinetic Approaches

The former minister advocated for a shift from the prevalent kinetic (military-based) approaches to addressing banditry, towards more integrative and rehabilitative strategies. He suggested that negotiating with bandits and providing them with opportunities for education, skill acquisition, and reintegration into society could yield more sustainable results. This perspective aligns with his previous calls for a more humane and constructive approach to resolving the crisis.

A Call to the Tinubu Administration

In his dialogue, Shittu directly appealed to President Bola Tinubu's administration to consider these non-kinetic strategies as part of a broader effort to ensure peace and stability in the region. He emphasized that many bandits are simply able-bodied men who have been marginalized and could contribute positively to society if given the chance. His comments underscore the urgency of addressing the root causes of banditry to foster long-term peace and development.

Shittu's candid remarks highlight a critical perspective on the banditry crisis in Northern Nigeria, suggesting that addressing educational disparities and societal neglect may be key to resolving the ongoing violence. As discussions continue, it remains to be seen how the current administration will respond to these recommendations and whether a shift towards non-kinetic approaches will mark a turning point in the fight against banditry.