Retired U.S. military elite, including esteemed Generals and Admirals, have been unmasked in a riveting investigative report by The Washington Post. These former servicemen, once the embodiment of American might, have found lucrative second careers as consultants for foreign governments, raising serious concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

Retired General James Mattis, a distinguished Marine Corps officer who served as Secretary of Defense under President Donald Trump, stands among these figures. Mattis was reportedly recruited by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2015 to advise on their role in the Saudi-led campaign in Yemen. His application for this position was surprisingly expedited amidst the ongoing civil war in Yemen.

Despite claims of compensation, Mattis and his associates maintain that he never received any payment for his services. Nevertheless, the revelation of this consulting role, which remained undisclosed during his confirmation hearings and in his work history and financial disclosure forms, has sparked a flurry of questions and criticisms.

A Web of Interests

The broader implications of this practice extend far beyond individual cases. Retired military leaders, with their wealth of knowledge and strategic acumen, could potentially sway U.S. policy while maintaining ties with foreign governments. This situation is particularly concerning given the UAE's involvement in the Yemen conflict, where it has allegedly funded politically motivated assassinations since 2015.

The Washington Post's investigation sheds light on the intricate web of interests that underpins U.S. foreign policy. It raises questions about the transparency and accountability of these retired military officers, who may be leveraging their past service to reap substantial financial rewards.