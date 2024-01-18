Ex-Maldives President Criticizes India Out Campaign: A Threat to Diplomatic Ties?

Former President of the Maldives, Mohamed Nasheed, has openly criticized the India Out campaign sweeping through the island nation. The campaign, which demands the expulsion of Indian military personnel and assets, has been declared unfounded and potentially damaging to the Maldives' diplomatic relations with India by Nasheed.

Elucidating on the Strategic Partnership

Nasheed underscored the significance of the strategic alliance between the Maldives and India, emphasizing that the campaign does not accurately reflect the opinion of the majority of the Maldivian populace. As the Speaker of the Maldives Parliament, Nasheed has been vocal about the multiple advantages that the island nation reaps from its ties with India, primarily in the realms of defense and security.

Unveiling the Potential Impact

In his statement, Nasheed also warned about the potential negative repercussions the campaign could have on the Maldives' diplomatic and economic relationships. The campaign's objective to remove Indian influence could inadvertently strain the established relations between the two nations, leading to unforeseen consequences for both parties involved.

Consequences of the Campaign

The potential fallout of the India Out campaign could be far-reaching, impacting not just diplomatic ties, but also economic and security cooperation between the two nations. India, a significant player in the South Asian region, has been a reliable ally for the Maldives in various sectors. The campaign could threaten to unravel these established ties, potentially leaving the Maldives in a precarious position.