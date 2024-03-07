Ex-Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Advocates for GST Reinstatement Amid SST Hike

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 -- In a significant political move, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, the Umno Bera MP and former Prime Minister of Malaysia, has publicly called for the reimplementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). This advocacy comes in response to the recent escalation of the Sales and Service Tax (SST) on various services, igniting a debate on fiscal policies and tax structures within the nation.

Renewed Call for GST

Addressing the Parliament during a debate on the King's speech, Ismail Sabri emphasized the effectiveness of the GST, which was abolished by the Pakatan Harapan administration in 2018. He argued that the GST's transparency and its role in balancing the government's fiscal standing through consistent revenue collection make it a superior tax system. With the SST rate for most services, including those based overseas, climbing from 6% to 8% starting March 1, Ismail Sabri's stance resonates with growing concerns over rising goods prices and fiscal sustainability.

Impact of SST Increase

The SST, reintroduced in 2018 to replace the GST, has recently seen an increase in its rate, affecting a broad spectrum of services. This tax adjustment has sparked a national conversation on the efficiency and fairness of Malaysia's current tax regime, particularly in how it influences the cost of living and the economic well-being of its citizens. Ismail Sabri's proposal to revert to GST is framed as a solution to these pressing issues, proposing a tax system that could potentially offer more stability and fairness in the national economy.

Looking Forward

The call for the GST's return has ignited a debate among policymakers, economists, and the public, highlighting the complexities of tax policies and their impact on national fiscal health and individual livelihoods. As Malaysia grapples with these economic challenges, the discussion initiated by Ismail Sabri's propositions sets the stage for a broader examination of the country's tax system, encouraging a dialogue centered around transparency, efficiency, and fairness.

As the nation watches, the unfolding debate over the GST versus SST models promises to shape the future of Malaysia's economic policies. The conversation initiated by Ismail Sabri not only underscores the need for a sustainable fiscal strategy but also invites a critical evaluation of how tax systems can serve the broader aim of equitable economic development.