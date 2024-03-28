Ex-Lawmaker Dagogo Urges President Tinubu to Amplify Economic Revival Efforts Amid Hardship

Amidst Nigeria's economic downturn, former federal lawmaker and Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, Farah Dagogo, has called on President Bola Tinubu and government leaders at all levels to intensify their efforts in reviving the nation's economy. Dagogo's plea, released through a statement by his media aide Ibrahim Lawal in Port Harcourt, emphasizes the critical need for policies that alleviate the current hardships faced by Nigerians.

Urgent Call for Economic Overhaul

Dagogo recognizes the dire state of Nigeria's economy but remains optimistic that strategic policy implementation can turn the tide. He insists that leaders, especially President Tinubu, must prioritize economic development and implement 'policies with a human face' to mitigate widespread suffering. This appeal coincides with Tinubu's recent establishment of the Presidential Economic Coordination Council and the Economic Management Team Emergency Taskforce, aimed at restructuring Nigeria's economic governance.

Easter Reflections and Calls for Unity

In light of the Easter celebrations, Dagogo also urges leaders to embody the teachings of Jesus Christ by focusing on peace, love, tolerance, and the collective well-being of the nation. He calls for a period of sober reflection and united prayers for divine intervention in Nigeria's affairs, emphasizing the importance of a collaborative approach to overcoming the country's challenges.

A Vision for Prosperity

Dagogo's message highlights a critical moment for Nigeria as it grapples with economic instability and security concerns. By advocating for policies that cater to the masses and urging leaders to act selflessly, he underscores the potential for Nigeria to overcome its current predicaments and achieve prosperity. As Tinubu's newly formed economic committees commence their work, the nation watches with bated breath, hoping for a turnaround that will bring relief and sustainable growth.