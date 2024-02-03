Ex-Jharkhand CM Soren Sent to 5-Day ED Custody in 'Land Scam' Case

In a significant development, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief, Hemant Soren, was transported to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office from Birsa Munda jail for interrogation on Saturday. This action follows the High Court's decision to grant the ED a five-day custody of Soren regarding an alleged land scam case.

Unfolding of Events

Soren, who was apprehended by the ED after multiple summonses and exhaustive interrogation, stands accused of money laundering linked with 8.5 acres of land. The ED alleges these properties were procured through illicit methods. During the investigation, the ED has seized over Rs 36 lakh and documents related to this case.

Broader Scope of Investigation

Another facet of the probe includes Revenue Sub-Inspector Bhanu Pratap Prasad, suspected by the ED to be a member of a substantial syndicate engaged in corrupt property acquisition practices.

Soren's Response and Political Repercussions

In retaliation to his arrest, Soren lodged an appeal to the Supreme Court. However, the court declined to review his plea, advising him instead to approach the High Court. Soren has questioned the legality of the ED's summonses and actions, arguing that he has been subjected to harassment and misuse of authority by the ED, allegedly under the influence of political factors.

Meanwhile, political shifts in Jharkhand have witnessed Champai Soren being inaugurated as the new Chief Minister, with other cabinet ministers also being sworn into their respective offices.