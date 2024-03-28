Ex-IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhatt Sentenced to 20 Years in 1996 Drug Planting Case

In a significant development, a special NDPS court in Gujarat's Banaskantha district has handed down a 20-year jail term to former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt for his involvement in a 1996 drug planting incident. This marks a notable chapter in the legal troubles of Bhatt, who has previously faced conviction in a custodial death case.

Chronology of Events Leading to Conviction

The case dates back to 1996 when Bhatt, then serving as the superintendent of police in Banaskantha, was accused of implicating a Rajasthan-based lawyer in a false drug possession case. The lawyer, Sumer Singh Rajpurohit, was allegedly found with 1.15 kg of opium in a Palanpur hotel, a charge he contested as fabricated. The case lay dormant for nearly two decades until the Gujarat High Court, in 2018, ordered a re-investigation by a Special Investigation Team. Bhatt's subsequent arrest in September 2018 marked the beginning of a new phase in this prolonged legal battle.

Implications of the Verdict

The court found Bhatt guilty under several sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act as well as the Indian Penal Code, reflecting the gravity of the charges against him. This conviction adds to Bhatt's legal woes, following a life sentence in a 1990 custodial death case. The verdict underscores the judiciary's commitment to holding law enforcement officials accountable for their actions, setting a precedent for similar cases.

Reactions and Reflections

While Bhatt's wife has criticized the verdict, asserting the innocence of her husband, the decision has been met with a mix of reactions from different quarters. Legal experts and human rights activists see it as a significant moment in India's justice system, highlighting the need for transparency and accountability in law enforcement. The case also raises questions about the challenges of navigating legal battles that span decades, the integrity of police operations, and the impact of such convictions on the reputation of the police force.

As this chapter in Sanjiv Bhatt's life draws to a close, the implications of his conviction are likely to reverberate for years to come. It serves as a reminder of the complexities inherent in the justice system and the paramount importance of upholding the rule of law, even against those who were once its guardians.