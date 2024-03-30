Ex-IPAC Chairman Calls for INEC Purge to Ensure Integrity in Upcoming Edo, Ondo Elections

As Nigeria gears up for the crucial governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states, a clarion call has been made by the former National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC), Yabagi Sani, for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to decisively eliminate corrupt elements within its ranks. This bold statement underscores a pivotal moment in Nigeria's democratic process, aiming to restore public trust and ensure the sanctity of the electoral system. Sani's appeal highlights a persistent challenge that has marred previous elections and emphasizes the imperative for INEC to act with integrity and transparency.

Rooting Out Corruption: A Pre-requisite for Democracy

Yabagi Sani, during an insightful interview, pinpointed the compromise by some INEC staff as a significant impediment to achieving free, fair, and credible elections. With the shadow of disputed election outcomes looming large, the call for action has never been more urgent. Sani's insights bring to light the broader implications of internal corruption, not just on the electoral process but on the very foundation of democracy in Nigeria. By advocating for a clean-up within INEC, Sani positions the commission as the linchpin in the quest for democratic integrity.

The Role of Political Parties and Security Agencies

While focusing on the electoral commission, Sani's discourse broadens to encompass the intertwined roles of political parties and security agencies in the electoral ecosystem. The narrative extends beyond INEC, highlighting a collaborative responsibility to uphold electoral laws and ensure a conducive environment for credible elections. This multi-faceted approach underscores the complexity of Nigeria's electoral challenges and the collective effort required to surmount them.

A Call for Systemic Reforms

Further enriching the conversation, Professor Makodi Bierrenu Nnabugwu, Vice President of the Nigeria Political Science Association, echoed the sentiments regarding the pivotal role of INEC in steering Nigeria towards democratic maturity. Prof. Nnabugwu pointed out the critical need for a reliable system to checkmate INEC's excesses, suggesting that systemic reforms are crucial for the nation's democratic advancement. This perspective not only amplifies the call for INEC's internal cleansing but also advocates for broader electoral reforms to fortify the electoral process against manipulation and corruption.

In a landscape where the integrity of elections is often questioned, the proactive steps suggested by both Sani and Nnabugwu could serve as a beacon of hope. These recommendations, if implemented, could significantly enhance the credibility of future elections, starting with the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states. As Nigeria stands at this democratic crossroads, the actions taken by INEC in response to these calls will undoubtedly shape the nation's electoral future and its democratic ethos.