Ex-Indian Envoy Ajay Bisaria Shares Diplomatic Insights on Newshour

In a recent episode of Newshour, ex-Indian envoy to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria, was featured for an exclusive conversation. Bisaria, who has been at the forefront of India-Pakistan diplomatic relations, brought forth unique insights and untold stories from his tenure. These narratives not only deepen our understanding of the bilateral ties between the two nations but also shed light on the complexities involved.

Ajay Bisaria’s Diplomatic Insights

During the conversation, Bisaria dived into the gravity of the February 2019 developments in India-Pakistan ties, including the Pulwama terror attack, surgical strikes, and the capture and release of an Indian IAF Pilot. He also commented on cross-border terrorism, its impact on India’s policy towards Pakistan, and the potential for normalization in the India-Pakistan relationship.

Behind the Scenes of Diplomatic Relations

Furthermore, Bisaria, in his new book titled ‘Anger Management: The troubled diplomatic relationship between India and Pakistan’, explores the prime challenges like the dominance of the Pakistani army and the paradox of negative state-to-state relations versus a people-to-people connection. He emphasizes the importance of long-term understanding to improve the relationship between the two nations.

Future Prospects of India-Pakistan Ties

Bisaria also shared his thoughts on the upcoming general election in Pakistan and the potential return of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to power. He further highlighted the structural reasons for the diplomatic standoff between India and Pakistan, reinforcing the role of the Pakistani army and the use of terrorism as a tool against India.

One particular point of note during the conversation was the visit of Mr. Navjot Singh Sidhu to Pakistan, which was seen as a positive development in the relations. Sidhu’s visit was particularly noted for the dialogue surrounding the Kartarpur Corridor, a passage that has long been a request from the Indian side to facilitate pilgrims wishing to visit the Kartarpur Sahib.

In conclusion, the episode offers a deeper context and understanding of the diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan, encouraging viewers to tune in for the full episode to comprehend the intricacies of these relations.