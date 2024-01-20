Ex-Health Minister Mamora Criticizes State Governors for Undermining Local Government System

In a recent interview with Channels Television, Nigeria's former Minister of Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, expressed his concern over the state governors' disregard for the constitutional provisions concerning local government administration. Mamora, who has been deeply involved in local government affairs for decades, highlighted the historical context of the issue, tracing it back to the tenure of General Abdulsalami Abubakar in 1998.

According to Mamora, local government chairmen were initially elected under General Abubakar with a three-year tenure. This tenure was challenged when these chairmen sought to extend their term to match that of state and federal officials. The state houses of assembly, holding constitutional authority over local governments, contested this move.

Supreme Court's Role

Despite efforts by the National Assembly to extend the tenure to four years, the Supreme Court ruled that they had no jurisdiction in this matter. It was then that former President Obasanjo intervened, suggesting a temporary caretaker committee until new elections could be organized.

Mamora pointed out that the temporary measure of caretaker committees, initially meant as a stop-gap, has become a norm, violating the constitutional provision for democratically elected local government chairmen. This has led to the governors imposing caretaker committees instead of allowing democratic elections at the local level.

The Question of Free and Fair Elections

When local elections do occur, according to Mamora, they are often not free and fair. Governors' allies typically secure wins, raising concerns over the misuse of local government funds by some governors.