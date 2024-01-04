Ex-Harvard President Claudine Gay Faces Racial Slurs and Death Threats After Congressional Testimony

Former Harvard University President, Claudine Gay, has resigned following intense backlash, including death threats and racial abuse, in the wake of her congressional testimony on antisemitism and plagiarism allegations. Gay, who was the first Black president of Harvard, stepped down on December 5, 2023, after her testimony before the House of Representatives Education and The Workforce Committee.

Antisemitism Inquiry and Outrage

In the hearing, Gay, alongside Liz Magill, a former University of Pennsylvania President, and MIT President Sally Kornbluth, was examined about the surge of antisemitism on college campuses, particularly in relation to the Israel-Palestine conflict. The inquiry notably addressed the universities’ stance on statements advocating for the genocide of Jews. Over 70 U.S. lawmakers were dissatisfied with their responses and called for their immediate dismissal.

Resignation and Aftermath

Liz Magill resigned shortly after on December 9. Gay, in an opinion piece, voiced her belief that the campaign against her was a component of a larger ‘war’ aimed at undermining trust in American institutions. She emphasized the opportunistic nature of those driving cynicism, implying that their efforts would not cease with her resignation.

The Plagiarism Allegations

The Harvard Corporation, which initially backed Gay, later discovered additional instances of plagiarism in her 1997 doctoral dissertation, leading to intensified scrutiny and criticism. Alan M. Garber, who will act as interim president until a replacement is found, will inherit the task of navigating the fallout of this controversy.

In other news, a New Jersey imam was senselessly killed outside a Newark mosque, with authorities still scrambling to identify a suspect or motive.