Politics

Ex-Harvard President Claudine Gay Faces Racial Slurs and Death Threats After Congressional Testimony

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:07 pm EST
Ex-Harvard President Claudine Gay Faces Racial Slurs and Death Threats After Congressional Testimony

Former Harvard University President, Claudine Gay, has resigned following intense backlash, including death threats and racial abuse, in the wake of her congressional testimony on antisemitism and plagiarism allegations. Gay, who was the first Black president of Harvard, stepped down on December 5, 2023, after her testimony before the House of Representatives Education and The Workforce Committee.

Antisemitism Inquiry and Outrage

In the hearing, Gay, alongside Liz Magill, a former University of Pennsylvania President, and MIT President Sally Kornbluth, was examined about the surge of antisemitism on college campuses, particularly in relation to the Israel-Palestine conflict. The inquiry notably addressed the universities’ stance on statements advocating for the genocide of Jews. Over 70 U.S. lawmakers were dissatisfied with their responses and called for their immediate dismissal.

Resignation and Aftermath

Liz Magill resigned shortly after on December 9. Gay, in an opinion piece, voiced her belief that the campaign against her was a component of a larger ‘war’ aimed at undermining trust in American institutions. She emphasized the opportunistic nature of those driving cynicism, implying that their efforts would not cease with her resignation.

The Plagiarism Allegations

The Harvard Corporation, which initially backed Gay, later discovered additional instances of plagiarism in her 1997 doctoral dissertation, leading to intensified scrutiny and criticism. Alan M. Garber, who will act as interim president until a replacement is found, will inherit the task of navigating the fallout of this controversy.

In other news, a New Jersey imam was senselessly killed outside a Newark mosque, with authorities still scrambling to identify a suspect or motive.

0
Politics United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

