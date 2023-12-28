Ex-Hamas Leader Reaffirms Commitment to 1967 Borders Amid Ongoing Conflict

Khaled Meshaal, the ex-chief of Hamas, has again pledged the Palestinian militant faction’s commitment to the establishment of a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders. The statement, released by Hamas, underlines the group’s unwavering stance, which excludes the endorsement of the State of Israel. This proclamation aligns with Hamas’ historic outlook and mirrors the enduring regional dispute over statehood and territorial rights.

Hamas and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Many nations, including the United States and the European Union, label Hamas as a terrorist organization. Since its inception, it has been at odds with Israel. The 1967 borders reference the lines before the Six-Day War, post which Israel took control of the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem. The matter of border demarcation and recognition of statehood has been a central point of discord in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Meshaal’s observations emphasize the persistent challenges in accomplishing a durable peace treaty.

Reignition of the Global Conversation

In retaliation to Hamas’ assault on Israel, the Israeli government initiated a rapid and harsh reaction, leading to substantial civilian casualties and ruin. The clash has reignited the international dialogue about peace in the area, with changing global responses and escalating pressure on Israel to clarify its objectives in Gaza. Israel’s long-term plans include the demilitarization of Hamas and potentially sustaining indefinite security control over Gaza, despite warnings from President Biden against this strategy.

Egypt’s Revised Proposal

The revised Egyptian proposal to end the Gaza fighting advocates an extended humanitarian cease-fire and leaves the future shape of Palestinian governance of the West Bank and Gaza Strip undecided. The proposal’s goal is to navigate a path to the conclusion of hostilities, get more aid into Gaza, exchange more Israeli hostages held in Gaza for Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, and bring Israel’s devastating air and ground campaign in Gaza to an end. Hamas and Islamic Jihad back the proposal’s outline, but a final deal seems distant.

The original Egyptian scheme proposed a new Palestinian governing body to oversee the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza and direct post-war reconstruction of Gaza. However, this aspect of the plan has been omitted in the latest two-page version of the proposal. The future Palestinian leadership is anticipated to be a crucial part of any agreement.