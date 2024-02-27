Ex-Governor Ahmed Expresses Gratitude for Support During Allegations of Fund Misuse in Kwara

In a significant display of gratitude, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, the former Governor of Kwara State, has extended his heartfelt thanks to the people of Kwara, both domestically and internationally, as well as to the leadership and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for their unwavering support amidst allegations of fund misuse. This comes after a tumultuous period that saw Ahmed facing serious accusations, casting a shadow over his tenure as governor.

Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, in a statement, highlighted the crucial backing he received from influential figures and institutions, including the President, the 8th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria led by Dr. Abubakar Saraki, and the state's PDP executives. Such support, according to Ahmed, was instrumental in navigating through what he described as an "undeserved ordeal." His acknowledgment of the role of traditional rulers and party elders further underscores the vast network of support that rallied behind him during these challenging times.

Trust in the Judiciary and Commitment to Transparency

The former governor's statement also underscored his unwavering trust in the judiciary, which he regards as the cornerstone for the continuation of democracy and justice in Nigeria. Ahmed's affirmation of his readiness to respond to any legitimate inquiries about his governance in Kwara State reaffirms his commitment to transparency and accountability. This stance not only highlights his confidence in his stewardship but also reflects his belief in the judiciary's role as the last hope for sustaining democracy and justice.

The outpouring of support for Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed and his subsequent acknowledgment of this backing are indicative of the complex dynamics that govern political accountability and the rule of law in Nigeria. Ahmed's case brings to light the importance of a robust support system and the critical role of the judiciary in upholding justice. Furthermore, his readiness to face any legitimate queries speaks to a broader dialogue on governance, accountability, and the path forward for political figures facing allegations.