Ex-Everbright Chief Tang Shuangning Arrested Amid Anti-Corruption Drive

In an unprecedented move, Tang Shuangning, the former Party chief and chairman of China Everbright Group, has been apprehended by China’s top procuratorate. The charges leveled against him include embezzlement, accepting bribes, and several other offenses. His arrest marks a significant milestone in the ongoing anti-corruption campaign led by the Chinese government.

The Charges Against Tang Shuangning

Tang’s crimes go beyond mere financial transgressions. They extend towards weakening the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) over the state-owned enterprise. He was ineffective in preventing and defusing financial risks, privately read publications with serious political problems, and resisted organizational scrutiny. These actions not only undermined the authority of the CPC but also posed significant risks to the financial stability of the state-owned enterprise.

Unraveling Corruption in China

This development was prominently featured during the four-episode annual anti-graft series aired by China Central Television (CCTV). The case against Tang Shuangning reflects the broader efforts of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of the CPC and the National Commission to root out corruption within its ranks. These efforts underscore the Chinese government’s commitment to maintaining integrity and transparency within its institutions.

