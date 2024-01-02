Ex-Elections Commissioner Jason Schofield Withdraws City Clerk Candidacy Amid Controversy

In a marked turn of events, former Elections Commissioner Jason Schofield, who had been nominated for the position of Assistant City Clerk in Troy, Rensselaer County, retracted his candidacy amidst significant public opposition and criticism from incoming council president Sue Steele. Schofield, who is awaiting sentencing for 12 federal counts of voter fraud, had been appointed by the Republican majority of the City Council, igniting a controversy by virtue of his tainted past.

Background of the Controversy

Schofield, a former Republican commissioner with the Rensselaer County Board of Elections, had pleaded guilty to illicitly using voters’ identities to file absentee ballots during the 2021 election. His offenses, which came to light in January 2023, had led to his resignation from his county position in December 2022. The prospect of Schofield holding a position with access to personal information sparked outrage and concern, given his criminal history.

Reaction and Backlash

The proposal met with significant backlash, particularly from the incoming president of the council, Democrat Sue Steele, who condemned the nomination as unconscionable. The lack of bipartisan support also played a significant role in the mounting opposition towards Schofield’s appointment. Subsequently, Schofield withdrew his candidacy for the position, in response to public outcry and the absence of support from Democratic members.

Defense and Justification

The majority leader of the Council, Tom Casey, defended the nomination. Casey referenced state legislation that allows the sealing of certain convictions to facilitate employment prospects. He underscored Schofield’s willingness to take accountability for his actions and touted his impressive resume. Casey emphasized Schofield’s desire to rebuild his life, contending that he deserved an opportunity to do so. Nevertheless, the Democratic opposition and public criticism culminated in Schofield’s withdrawal from the nomination.

Schofield is currently awaiting his sentencing in May 2024, with each count carrying a potential five-year federal prison sentence.