Ex-Ekiti Speaker Olubunmi Adelugba Champions Female Political Participation for 2027 Elections

Former Ekiti State House of Assembly Speaker, Olubunmi Adelugba, has voiced concerns over the low representation of women in Nigerian politics, emphasizing the importance of increasing their participation ahead of the 2027 elections. Speaking at the launch of the Network of Female Politicians For More (NFP4More) in Abuja, Adelugba highlighted the stark gender disparities within Nigeria's political landscape, with women currently holding a mere fraction of elective offices. This move aligns with national and international calls for greater female involvement in politics, aiming to address and rectify the gender imbalance in political representation.

Current State of Female Representation in Politics

The current statistics present a bleak picture for female political participation in Nigeria. With only four women among the 109 Senators and 17 in the 360-member House of Representatives, the gender gap is glaring. At the state level, women occupy just 48 of the 988 assembly seats, and the country has no female governors, with only six women serving as deputy governors. These numbers fall significantly short of global, African, and West African averages, underscoring the pressing need for targeted efforts to bolster women's roles in political spheres.

Strategies for Enhancing Women's Political Participation

Adelugba's advocacy through NFP4More seeks to implement strategic initiatives aimed at increasing women's political representation and leadership by the 2027 general elections. The network plans to collaborate with various stakeholders, including political parties and international organizations, to foster an environment conducive to female candidacy and election. By addressing the challenges faced by women in politics, such as societal biases and lack of support, NFP4More aims to pave the way for more effective female leadership in Nigeria.

Global and Regional Perspectives on Women's Participation

The call for enhanced female political participation is not unique to Nigeria but is a global imperative. The European Union delegation to Nigeria, during the 2024 International Women's Day celebration, urged political parties to adopt comprehensive strategies to increase women's involvement in politics. These international endorsements highlight the widespread recognition of the benefits of gender diversity in political decision-making processes and the need for countries to adopt policies that encourage female participation at all levels of governance.

As the 2027 elections approach, the efforts of NFP4More and similar initiatives could mark a significant turning point in Nigeria's political landscape. By fostering an inclusive environment that encourages and supports female candidates, Nigeria could see a substantial shift towards greater gender parity in political representation. Such a change would not only reflect a more democratic and equitable society but also ensure that the voices and perspectives of women are adequately represented in the formulation of policies and laws that shape the nation's future.